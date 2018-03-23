Sonderthema:

23. März 2018 21:04

DIESER ‚Let’s Dance‘-Star ist schwanger

Baby-News

DIESER ‚Let's Dance'-Star ist schwanger

Das Geheimnis wurde live in der Show am Freitagabend gelüftet.

Lange wurde gemunkelt, jetzt ist es bestätigt: Motsi Mabuse ist schwanger. Die „Let’s Dance“-Jurorin und ihr Ehemann Evgenij Voznuyuk erwarten ihr erstes Kind.

Gelüftet wurde das süße Geheimnis live in der Show am Freitagabend. Mabuse spazierte gemeinsam mit ihren Jurykollegen Jorge Gonzales und Joachim Llambi in einem hautengen Kleid ins Studio. Dabei war ihr Baby-Bäuchlein nicht zu übersehen. Die Moderatoren Daniel Hartwig und Victoria Swarovski gratulierten ihr gleich und streichelten der 36-Jährigen sanft über ihren Bauch.

Die werdenden Eltern: Motsi Mabuse und ihr Ehemann Evgenij Voznuyuk.

Emotionaler Auftritt

Dabei wurde die Südafrikanerin von ihren Emotionen völlig überwältigt und brach in Tränen aus. Sowohl das Publikum, als auch die Tanzpaare applaudierten der werdenden Mutter. Mabuse und Voznyuk sind seit drei Jahren ein Paar und seit einem verheiratet.

Yes it’s true we are having a baby this summer ! Our biggest wish has come true ! We are going to be parents and looking forward to this with all our hearts !! Everyone is different but for us it was very important to have a little bit time for us ! We are well aware we couldn’t keep this news to ourselves forever but we wanted too as long as possible because so many changes are happening to us mentally ,emotionally and physically!what a feeling it is to know there is another heart beating inside of you ! This is one special journey and it’s been exciting from the beginning til this very second !! Thanks to our family & Friends especially my sisters that have been there for us . Thank you to My Manager & RTL team that really gave us the opportunity to take as much time as we needed but this baby lol is ready ????????????! This is still a private matter for us but if you Guys would like to be a part of our journey just pray our angel arrives safely to us !My boobs finally have competition!!! Mr& Mrs Voznyuk ❤️ #wearegrateful #babyontheway #loveseesnocolor

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) am

