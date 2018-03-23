DIESER ‚Let’s Dance‘-Star ist schwanger

Lange wurde gemunkelt, jetzt ist es bestätigt: Motsi Mabuse ist schwanger. Die „Let’s Dance“-Jurorin und ihr Ehemann Evgenij Voznuyuk erwarten ihr erstes Kind.

Gelüftet wurde das süße Geheimnis live in der Show am Freitagabend. Mabuse spazierte gemeinsam mit ihren Jurykollegen Jorge Gonzales und Joachim Llambi in einem hautengen Kleid ins Studio. Dabei war ihr Baby-Bäuchlein nicht zu übersehen. Die Moderatoren Daniel Hartwig und Victoria Swarovski gratulierten ihr gleich und streichelten der 36-Jährigen sanft über ihren Bauch.

© Getty Images

Die werdenden Eltern: Motsi Mabuse und ihr Ehemann Evgenij Voznuyuk.

Emotionaler Auftritt

Dabei wurde die Südafrikanerin von ihren Emotionen völlig überwältigt und brach in Tränen aus. Sowohl das Publikum, als auch die Tanzpaare applaudierten der werdenden Mutter. Mabuse und Voznyuk sind seit drei Jahren ein Paar und seit einem verheiratet.