10. Juli 2018 08:46

Justin schreibt seiner Hailey Liebesbrief

© Instagram/Bieber

Justin schreibt seiner Hailey Liebesbrief

Wie ernst der Sänger seine Liebe nimmt, lesen Sie hier.
Justin Bieber und Hailey Baldwin haben sich öffentlich ihre Liebe gestanden - und ihre Verlobung bestätigt. Der 24-jährige kanadische Sänger schrieb am Montag auf Instagram: "Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens." Er sei "fest entschlossen", den Rest seines Lebens mit dem 21-jährigen amerikanischen Model zu verbringen und es mit "Geduld und Zuneigung" zu lieben.
 
 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) am

 
"Mein Herz gehört ganz und gar dir und ich werde dich immer an erste Stelle setzen", schrieb der Teenieschwarm in seiner Liebesbekundung. "Ich bin soooo in alles an Dir verliebt." Er verspreche, "unsere Familie mit Ehre und Redlichkeit zu führen" und sich durch Jesus leiten zu lassen. Der lange Eintrag ist gespickt mit Bekundungen zum christlichen Glauben. Ein Foto zu dem Eintrag zeigt Baldwin auf dem Schoß des Sängers sitzend, ihn liebevoll küssend.

Glücklich

Biebers sichtlich gerührte Verlobte antwortete kurze Zeit später via Twitter, sie sei sich nicht sicher, was sie im Leben getan habe, dass sie solches Glück verdiene, "aber ich bin Gott so vollkommen dankbar, dass er mir eine solch unglaubliche Person geschenkt hat, mit der ich mein Leben teilen darf!" US-Medien hatten am Sonntag berichtet, dass der Sänger in der Karibik um die Hand von Baldwin angehalten habe. Das Promi-Portal "TMZ.com" veröffentlichte ein Foto von Baldwin mit einem funkelnden Ring an der Hand.
 
 

Liebes-Comeback

Baldwin, die Tochter von Schauspieler Stephen Baldwin, und Bieber, die 2016 kurz miteinander liiert waren, wurden in den letzten Wochen häufig zusammen gesehen. Noch vor wenigen Monaten spekulierten Medien und Fans über ein mögliches Liebes-Comeback von Bieber und seiner Ex-Freundin Selena Gomez. Bieber ("Sorry") und die Sängerin Gomez ("It Ain't Me") führten von 2011 bis 2014 eine On-off-Beziehung, waren also immer wieder zusammen oder getrennt.
