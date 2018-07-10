Hailey Baldwin haben sich öffentlich ihre Liebe gestanden - und ihre Verlobung bestätigt. Der 24-jährige kanadische Sänger schrieb am Montag auf Instagram: "Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens." Er sei "fest entschlossen", den Rest seines Lebens mit dem 21-jährigen amerikanischen Model zu verbringen und es mit "Geduld und Zuneigung" zu lieben. Justin Bieber undhaben sich öffentlich ihre Liebe gestanden - und ihre Verlobung bestätigt. Der 24-jährige kanadische Sänger schrieb am Montag auf Instagram: "Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens." Er sei "fest entschlossen", den Rest seines Lebens mit dem 21-jährigen amerikanischen Model zu verbringen und es mit "Geduld und Zuneigung" zu lieben.

"Mein Herz gehört ganz und gar dir und ich werde dich immer an erste Stelle setzen", schrieb der Teenieschwarm in seiner Liebesbekundung. "Ich bin soooo in alles an Dir verliebt." Er verspreche, "unsere Familie mit Ehre und Redlichkeit zu führen" und sich durch Jesus leiten zu lassen. Der lange Eintrag ist gespickt mit Bekundungen zum christlichen Glauben. Ein Foto zu dem Eintrag zeigt Baldwin auf dem Schoß des Sängers sitzend, ihn liebevoll küssend.

Glücklich

Biebers sichtlich gerührte Verlobte antwortete kurze Zeit später via Twitter, sie sei sich nicht sicher, was sie im Leben getan habe, dass sie solches Glück verdiene, "aber ich bin Gott so vollkommen dankbar, dass er mir eine solch unglaubliche Person geschenkt hat, mit der ich mein Leben teilen darf!" US-Medien hatten am Sonntag berichtet, dass der Sänger in der Karibik um die Hand von Baldwin angehalten habe. Das Promi-Portal "TMZ.com" veröffentlichte ein Foto von Baldwin mit einem funkelnden Ring an der Hand. sichtlich gerührte Verlobte antwortete kurze Zeit später via Twitter, sie sei sich nicht sicher, was sie im Leben getan habe, dass sie solches Glück verdiene, "aber ich bin Gott so vollkommen dankbar, dass er mir eine solch unglaubliche Person geschenkt hat, mit der ich mein Leben teilen darf!" US-Medien hatten am Sonntag berichtet, dass der Sänger in der Karibik um die Hand von Baldwin angehalten habe. Das Promi-Portal "TMZ.com" veröffentlichte ein Foto von Baldwin mit einem funkelnden Ring an der Hand.

Liebes-Comeback

Baldwin, die Tochter von Schauspieler Stephen Baldwin, und Bieber, die 2016 kurz miteinander liiert waren, wurden in den letzten Wochen häufig zusammen gesehen. Noch vor wenigen Monaten spekulierten Medien und Fans über ein mögliches Liebes-Comeback von Bieber und seiner Ex-Freundin Selena Gomez. Bieber ("Sorry") und die Sängerin Gomez ("It Ain't Me") führten von 2011 bis 2014 eine On-off-Beziehung, waren also immer wieder zusammen oder getrennt.