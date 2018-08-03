Sonderthema:

03. August 2018 16:50

Lady Gaga trauert um ihren guten Freund Zombie Boy

Beging Suizid

© Getty Images

Lady Gaga trauert um ihren guten Freund Zombie Boy

Die Pop-Queen war seit einem gemeinsamen Videodreh 2011 befreundet. 

Lady Gaga (32) hat nach dem Tod des als "Zombie Boy" bekannten Models Rick Genest neuerlich zum verstärkten Kampf gegen psychische Probleme aufgerufen. "Wir müssen mehr daran arbeiten, die Kultur zu ändern, psychische Gesundheit an die vorderste Front zu stellen und das Stigma zu beseitigen, nicht darüber reden zu können", twitterte die US-Popmusikerin am Freitag.

 
Genest hatte sich am Mittwoch im Alter von 32 Jahren in Montreal das Leben genommen, wie die Polizei "Radio Montreal" am Donnerstag bestätigte. Der volltätowierte Performance-Künstler aus Kanada war 2011 in Lady Gagas Musikvideo zu "Born This Way" zu sehen.
 
 
Die 32-Jährige will mit ihrer Stiftung weiter auf psychische Krankheiten aufmerksam machen. "Bitte um Hilfe, wenn du leidest. Und wenn du jemanden kennst, der leidet, hilf ihm", schrieb der Popstar. "Wir müssen uns gegenseitig retten." im vergangenen Jahre hatte die US-Sängerin gemeinsam mit dem britischen Prinzen William für einen offeneren Umgang mit psychischen Krankheiten geworben.
 
 
