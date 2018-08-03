03. August 2018 16:50
© Getty Images
Lady Gaga trauert um ihren guten Freund Zombie Boy
Lady Gaga (32) hat nach dem Tod des als "Zombie Boy" bekannten Models Rick Genest neuerlich zum verstärkten Kampf gegen psychische Probleme aufgerufen. "Wir müssen mehr daran arbeiten, die Kultur zu ändern, psychische Gesundheit an die vorderste Front zu stellen und das Stigma zu beseitigen, nicht darüber reden zu können", twitterte die US-Popmusikerin am Freitag.
The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 3. August 2018
Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 3. August 2018
