10. Juli 2018 23:05

Bieber denkt schon an Kinder

Justin und Hailey bestätigen die Verlobung und planen schon gemeinsame Zukunft.

„Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens. Mein Herz gehört ganz und gar dir und ich werde dich immer an erste Stelle setzen!“ Starke Liebes-Erklärung von Justin Bieber (24) an seine Hailey Baldwin (21) nach der Blitzverlobung. Auf Instagram bestätigt er mit einem süßen Kuss-Foto den Heiratsantrag vom 7. Juli „Die Zahl 7 steht für spirituelle Perfektion. Wir werden auch mit 70 noch ein tolles Paar sein!“

Auch Hailey ist im siebten Himmel: „Ich bin mir nicht sicher, was ich im Leben getan habe, dass ich solches Glück verdiene!“ Schon denkt  Bieber an Nachwuchs: „Ich verspreche, unsere Familie mit Ehre und Redlichkeit zu führen!“

 

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) am

