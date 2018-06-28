Joe Jackson, der Vater des legendären US-Popstars Michael Jackson, ist gestorben. Joe Jackson starb im Alter von 89 Jahren an den Folgen einer Krebserkrankung. Erst vor zwei Tagen hatte er in einer Botschaft im Internetdienst Twitter angedeutet, dass sein Tod nahe sei.

Abschied

Seine Enkelin Paris Jackson war in den letzten Stunden an seiner Seite, wie sie auf Instagram teilt. Sie habe ihm alles sagen können, was sie noch musste, schreibt Paris. Und dass alle Besucher mit Liebe und Respekt zum Krankenhausbesuch gekommen seien. Sie schreibt, wie sehr sie ihn lieben würde und dass sie ihn nie vergessen wird. "Ich sehe dich in meinen Träumen, sehr bald."

Patriarch der Jacksons

Als Musikmanager hatte der strenge Patriarch der Jackson-Familie in den 1960er- und 1970er-Jahren die erfolgreiche Karriere der aus seinen fünf Söhnen geformten Soulband Jackson 5 betreut. Später baute er die Solokarrieren seines Sohnes Michael und seiner Tochter Janet auf. Michael Jackson starb 2009 an einer Medikamenten-Überdosis.