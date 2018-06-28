28. Juni 2018 11:07
© WireImage.com/Getty, Instagra, Getty Images
Paris Jackson hielt Hand ihres sterbenden Opas
Joe Jackson, der Vater des legendären US-Popstars Michael Jackson, ist gestorben. Joe Jackson starb im Alter von 89 Jahren an den Folgen einer Krebserkrankung. Erst vor zwei Tagen hatte er in einer Botschaft im Internetdienst Twitter angedeutet, dass sein Tod nahe sei.
Abschied
Seine Enkelin Paris Jackson war in den letzten Stunden an seiner Seite, wie sie auf Instagram teilt. Sie habe ihm alles sagen können, was sie noch musste, schreibt Paris. Und dass alle Besucher mit Liebe und Respekt zum Krankenhausbesuch gekommen seien. Sie schreibt, wie sehr sie ihn lieben würde und dass sie ihn nie vergessen wird. "Ich sehe dich in meinen Träumen, sehr bald."
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
Patriarch der Jacksons
Als Musikmanager hatte der strenge Patriarch der Jackson-Familie in den 1960er- und 1970er-Jahren die erfolgreiche Karriere der aus seinen fünf Söhnen geformten Soulband Jackson 5 betreut. Später baute er die Solokarrieren seines Sohnes Michael und seiner Tochter Janet auf. Michael Jackson starb 2009 an einer Medikamenten-Überdosis.
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung