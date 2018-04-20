Sonderthema:

20. April 2018 21:52

So trauert die Welt um Avicii

Star-Dj gestorben

© FilmMagic.com/Getty

So trauert die Welt um Avicii

Fans auf der ganzen Welt sind im Schock: Mega-Star Avicii ist tot. 

Auf der ganzen Welt hat die Schock-Nachricht heute für Entsetzen gesorgt. Der schwedische Super-Dj Avicii ist tot. Er wurde in Omans Hauptstadt tot aufgefunden. So überraschend die Todes-nachricht kam, umso geschockter reagieren die Fans, Bewunderer und Wegbegleiter des Ausnahme-Künstlers. Die ganze Welt trauert:

Mit der großen Madonna hatte er auch zusammengearbeitet. So verabschiedet sich die Queen of Pop vom Star-Dj: 

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. ???? Gone too Soon.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Madonna (@madonna) am

Dj-Kollege David Guetta hat "einen Freund verloren":

 
Die Musiker Imaginded Dragons sind niedergeschlagen: 
 
 
Der russisch-deutsche Musikproduzent Zedd kann es nicht fassen:
 
 
Die britische Schauspielerin und Sängerin Rita Ora ist unter den Trauernden:
 
 
Musiker Neil Rodgers weint im Flugzeug:
 
 
Adam Lampert trauert um seinen Musik-Kollegen: 
 
 
Die Fans können es immer noch nicht fassen:
 
 
 
 
 
 
