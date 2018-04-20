20. April 2018 21:52
© FilmMagic.com/Getty
So trauert die Welt um Avicii
Auf der ganzen Welt hat die Schock-Nachricht heute für Entsetzen gesorgt. Der schwedische Super-Dj Avicii ist tot. Er wurde in Omans Hauptstadt tot aufgefunden. So überraschend die Todes-nachricht kam, umso geschockter reagieren die Fans, Bewunderer und Wegbegleiter des Ausnahme-Künstlers. Die ganze Welt trauert:
Mit der großen Madonna hatte er auch zusammengearbeitet. So verabschiedet sich die Queen of Pop vom Star-Dj:
Dj-Kollege David Guetta hat "einen Freund verloren":
Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.— David Guetta (@davidguetta) 20. April 2018
RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 20. April 2018
No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....????— Zedd (@Zedd) 20. April 2018
Thoughts go out to his family and friends...
I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) 20. April 2018
I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 20. April 2018
RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) 20. April 2018
Avicii war einer der besten DJs aller Zeiten. Mit den neuen Liedern konnte ich nicht viel anfangen, aber seine EDM Klassiker wie Seek Bromance, Fade into Darkness, I Could Be The One und Levels bleiben unvergesslich— Snowge (@Snowgeking) 20. April 2018
Steige ins Auto. Das erste Lied was läuft. Ohne es angestellt zu haben. Gänsehaut. #Avicii pic.twitter.com/wKsex400J9— Sebastian (@LastOne2099) 20. April 2018
#RIPAvicii ???? die besten sterben Jung, auch wenn es keiner will. Rock den Himmel mit deiner Musik @Avicii— Eva Bieberich (@eva_bieberich) 20. April 2018
