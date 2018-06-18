Tommy Lee: Sohn postet Video, in dem er ihn k.o. schlägt

Am 17.6. wurtde in den USA Vatertag gefeiert. Viele Promi-Dads nutzten die Gelegenheit, um etwas über sich als Väter oder über ihre Kinder zu posten.

Posting

Rüpel-Rocker und Pamela-Anderson-Ex Tommy Lee reflektierte auf Instagram über seine Vaterrolle. Von seinem eigenen Dad habe er gelernt, seinen "Besitz zu schätzen und dankbar zu sein". Als er seinen ersten Sohn Brandon bekam, wollte er ihm auch einige Werte vermitteln. Doch, so meint Lee, er habe als Vater versagt, weil seine Söhne so gar nichts schätzen können. Pamela Anderson macht er auch verantwortlich, denn sie habe die zwei zu sehr verwöhnt. Lee schließt mit den Worten: "Ich liebe meine Jungs, aber sie können auch Ar********r sein... und das ist wie Wahrheit."

Schlägt zurück

Wenig Zeit verging und Brandon schickte seinem Dad eine Antwort. Nämlich ein Video von dem Vorfall, der sich im März ereignet haben soll, als er seinen Vater k.o. schlug. Dazu schreibt der 22-Jährige: "Du schaust ein bisschen müde aus, Tommy." Dazu schrieb Brandon in einem Statement, dass Lee ihn, seinen Bruder und seine Mutter nicht so in den Dreck ziehen solle. Lieber hätte er zu ein paar mehr Geburtstagen oder Sportveranstaltungen kommen sollen.

Grund für Schlag

Alkoholismus soll zu dem Streit mit Handgreiflichkeiten geführt haben: "Ich liebe meinen Vater und will ihn einfach nüchtern, glücklich und gesund sehen." Für den Schlag wurde Brandon niemals angezeigt.