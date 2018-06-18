Sonderthema:

Tommy Lee: Sohn postet Video, in dem er ihn k.o. schlägt

Konflikt

Tommy Lee: Sohn postet Video, in dem er ihn k.o. schlägt

Brandon, Sohn von Pamela Anderson und Tommy Lee, ging auf seinen Vater los. 

Am 17.6. wurtde in den USA Vatertag gefeiert. Viele Promi-Dads nutzten die Gelegenheit, um etwas über sich als Väter oder über ihre Kinder zu posten.

Posting

Rüpel-Rocker und Pamela-Anderson-Ex Tommy Lee reflektierte auf Instagram über seine Vaterrolle. Von seinem eigenen Dad habe er gelernt, seinen "Besitz zu schätzen und dankbar zu sein". Als er seinen ersten Sohn Brandon bekam, wollte er ihm auch einige Werte vermitteln. Doch, so meint Lee, er habe als Vater versagt, weil seine Söhne so gar nichts schätzen können. Pamela Anderson macht er auch verantwortlich, denn sie habe die zwei zu sehr verwöhnt. Lee schließt mit den Worten: "Ich liebe meine Jungs, aber sie können auch Ar********r sein... und das ist wie Wahrheit."

 

 

Happy Father’s Day fellas! I’m not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bullshit for the public to read.... I’m gonna be honest- Being a father ain’t easy! I’m so tired of the fake shit I keep seeing all over IG... let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I’ve fucked up at times but I’ve always bounced back. When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind. I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood .... I love my boys but they can be assholes too...and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von ☨☯ɱɱ¥ ᒪ☰☰ (@tommylee) am

 

Schlägt zurück

Wenig Zeit verging und Brandon schickte seinem Dad eine Antwort. Nämlich ein Video von dem Vorfall, der sich im März ereignet haben soll, als er seinen Vater k.o. schlug. Dazu schreibt der 22-Jährige: "Du schaust ein bisschen müde aus, Tommy." Dazu schrieb Brandon in einem Statement, dass Lee ihn, seinen Bruder und seine Mutter nicht so in den Dreck ziehen solle. Lieber hätte er zu ein paar mehr Geburtstagen oder Sportveranstaltungen kommen sollen.

Mehr zum Thema

Grund für Schlag

Alkoholismus soll zu dem Streit mit Handgreiflichkeiten geführt haben: "Ich liebe meinen Vater und will ihn einfach nüchtern, glücklich und gesund sehen." Für den Schlag wurde Brandon niemals angezeigt. 

 

 

Look a little sleepy there Tommy. ????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) am

