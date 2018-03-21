21. März 2018 07:59
Zwei Tribute-CDs für Elton John
“Wenn ich mich schon von der Bühne verabschiede, dann mit einem Knaller!" Elton John lässt es zum Finale seiner 49-jährigen Erfolgs-Karriere mehr als krachen: Neben der dreijährigen Abschieds-Tournee samt den drei Österreich-Konzerte in der Wiener Stadthalle (1. und 2. Mai 2019) und am Grazer Messegelände (3. Juli 2019) kommen nun auch zwei Tribute-CDs für den Rock-Exzentriker.
Ab 6. April lassen unter dem Motto Revamp: Reimagining The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin 13 Chart-Stars wie Coldplay (We All Fall In Love Sometimes), Ed Sheeran (Candle In The Wind) oder Lady Gaga (Your Song) das Pop-Chamäleon aufleben. Dazu gibt es mit Restoration 13 spannende Country-Versionen von US-Superstars wie Chris Stapleton (I Want Love), Willie Nelson (Border Song) und Miley Cyrus (The Bitch Is Back).
Als Highlight liefert Elton höchstpersönlich eine neue Duett-Version von Bennie And The Jets mit Chart-Sirene Pink und Rap-Superstar Logic.
Das sind die Songs von Revamp:
1. "Bennie and the Jets" - Elton John, P!nk, Logic
2. "We All Fall in Love Sometimes" - Coldplay
3. "I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues" - Alessia Cara
4. "Candle in the Wind" - Ed Sheeran
5. "Tiny Dancer "- Florence And The Machine
6. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford and Sons
7. "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige
8. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato
9. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - The Killers
10. "Daniel" - Sam Smith
11. "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me" - Miley Cyrus
12. "Your Song" - Lady Gaga
13. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens of the Stone Age
Das sind die Songs von Restoration:
1. "Rocket Man" – Little Big Town
2. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" – Maren Morris
3. "Sacrifice" – Don Henley and Vince Gill
4. "Take Me to the Pilot" – Brothers Osborne
5. "My Father's Gun" – Miranda Lambert
6. "I Want Love" – Chris Stapleton
7. "Honky Cat" – Lee Ann Womack
8. "Roy Rogers" – Kacey Musgraves
9. "Please" – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
10. "The Bitch Is Back" – Miley Cyrus
11. "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" – Dierks Bentley
12. "This Train Don't Stop" – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris
13. "Border Song" – Willie Nelson
