Zwei Tribute-CDs für Elton John

“Wenn ich mich schon von der Bühne verabschiede, dann mit einem Knaller!" Elton John lässt es zum Finale seiner 49-jährigen Erfolgs-Karriere mehr als krachen: Neben der dreijährigen Abschieds-Tournee samt den drei Österreich-Konzerte in der Wiener Stadthalle (1. und 2. Mai 2019) und am Grazer Messegelände (3. Juli 2019) kommen nun auch zwei Tribute-CDs für den Rock-Exzentriker.

Ab 6. April lassen unter dem Motto Revamp: Reimagining The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin 13 Chart-Stars wie Coldplay (We All Fall In Love Sometimes), Ed Sheeran (Candle In The Wind) oder Lady Gaga (Your Song) das Pop-Chamäleon aufleben. Dazu gibt es mit Restoration 13 spannende Country-Versionen von US-Superstars wie Chris Stapleton (I Want Love), Willie Nelson (Border Song) und Miley Cyrus (The Bitch Is Back).

Als Highlight liefert Elton höchstpersönlich eine neue Duett-Version von Bennie And The Jets mit Chart-Sirene Pink und Rap-Superstar Logic.

Das sind die Songs von Revamp:

1. "Bennie and the Jets" - Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. "We All Fall in Love Sometimes" - Coldplay

3. "I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues" - Alessia Cara

4. "Candle in the Wind" - Ed Sheeran

5. "Tiny Dancer "- Florence And The Machine

6. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford and Sons

7. "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige

8. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - The Killers

10. "Daniel" - Sam Smith

11. "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me" - Miley Cyrus

12. "Your Song" - Lady Gaga

13. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens of the Stone Age

Das sind die Songs von Restoration:

1. "Rocket Man" – Little Big Town

2. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" – Maren Morris

3. "Sacrifice" – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. "Take Me to the Pilot" – Brothers Osborne

5. "My Father's Gun" – Miranda Lambert

6. "I Want Love" – Chris Stapleton

7. "Honky Cat" – Lee Ann Womack

8. "Roy Rogers" – Kacey Musgraves

9. "Please" – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. "The Bitch Is Back" – Miley Cyrus

11. "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" – Dierks Bentley

12. "This Train Don't Stop" – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. "Border Song" – Willie Nelson