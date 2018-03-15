Sonderthema:

15. März 2018 19:16

Brücke stürzt in Miami auf Autos: 6 Tote

Mehrere Todesopfer

© Twitter

Brücke stürzt in Miami auf Autos: 6 Tote

Neu errichtete Fußgängerbrücke eingestürzt – Senator spricht von sechs Todesopfern.

Beim Einsturz einer neuen Fußgängerbrücke nahe der US-Metropole Miami sind nach offiziellen Angaben mindestens sechs Menschen getötet worden. Das sagte Floridas Senator Bill Nelson am Donnerstag dem Sender CBS.

Vertreter von Polizei und Feuerwehr wollten vor Medien lediglich bestätigen, dass acht Menschen in Kliniken gebracht worden seien. Zu deren Zustand sagten sie nichts.
Die Brücke war erst am Samstag aufgerichtet worden und sollte Anfang 2019 offiziell für den Fußgängerverkehr freigegeben werden. Sie sollte Berichten zufolge so stabil ausgelegt sein, dass sie Hurrikanen widerstehen kann.
 
Die 950 Tonnen schwere Brücke sackte in ganzer Länge von etwa 53 Metern durch und fiel auf die darunterliegende, siebenspurige Straße. Dabei begrub sie acht Autos unter sich. Eine Augenzeugin sagte dem Sender ABC, der Einsturz habe sich angehört wie ein Erdbeben.
Die Brücke führte von der Stadt Sweetwater (Bezirk Miami) zum Campus der Florida International University (FIU). In Sweetwater leben Berichten zufolge etwa 4.000 FIU-Studenten. Die Universität erklärte in einer Mitteilung, sie sei schockiert und bestürzt über das Unglück.
 
Zur Unglücksursache gab es zunächst keine Angaben. Der Bauträger kündigte eine Untersuchung an. Die Baukosten werden mit 11,4 Mio. US-Dollar (9,2 Mio. Euro) angegeben.
