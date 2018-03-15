15. März 2018 19:16
Brücke stürzt in Miami auf Autos: 6 Tote
Beim Einsturz einer neuen Fußgängerbrücke nahe der US-Metropole Miami sind nach offiziellen Angaben mindestens sechs Menschen getötet worden. Das sagte Floridas Senator Bill Nelson am Donnerstag dem Sender CBS.
First responders attend to scene of pedestrian bridge collapse in south Florida. https://t.co/OPvF0j8U7G - @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/bpwV8Iu3Mt— NBC News (@NBCNews) 15. März 2018
Cars are trapped under the bridge. Police confirm “multiple deaths.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/0XopSxLibE— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) 15. März 2018
First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw— FIU (@FIU) 10. März 2018
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung