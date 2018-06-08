Sonderthema:

08. Juni 2018 11:26

Eklat kurz vor G7: Trump & Macron liefern sich Twitter-Zoff

Eklat kurz vor G7: Trump & Macron liefern sich Twitter-Zoff

Schon vor dem G-7-Gipfel waren am Donnerstag Streitigkeiten um Alleingänge des US-Präsidenten ausgebrochen.

US-Präsident Donald Trump will den Gipfel der sieben großen Industrienationen in Kanada vorzeitig verlassen. Er werde direkt von dem G-7-Treffen nach Singapur reisen, wo er in der kommenden Woche mit dem nordkoreanischen Machthaber Kim Jong-un zusammentrifft, teilte Trumps Sprecherin Sarah Sanders am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) mit.

Dazu werde der Präsident bereits am Samstagfrüh nach einer Sektion zur Förderung von Frauen aufbrechen, hieß es. Ein Berater des Präsidenten werde ihn für den Rest des G-7-Gipfels vertreten, der am Freitag und Samstag im kanadischen La Malbaie bei Quebec stattfindet.
 
Schon vor dem G-7-Gipfel waren am Donnerstag Streitigkeiten um Alleingänge des US-Präsidenten ausgebrochen. Dabei geht es unter anderem um Sonderzölle auf Importe aus Europa, Kanada, Mexiko und Japan sowie seinen Ausstieg aus dem Pariser Klimaschutzvertrag und aus dem Atom-Abkommen mit dem Iran. Nach Gesprächen mit dem kanadischen Gastgeber Justin Trudeau hatte Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron dazu aufgerufen, sich geschlossen der amerikanischen "Vormachtpolitik" zu widersetzen.
 
 
"Der Amerikanische Präsident hat offenbar nichts dagegen isoliert zu sein. Uns stört das auch nicht. Dann unterzeichnen die 6 verbleibenden Staaten ein Abkommen", schreibt Macron auf Twitter Richtung Trump, der frühzeitig von der G7-Konferenz abfliegt.

Trump kontert prompt

 
Trump reagierte am Donnerstag über Twitter erbost: "Bitte sagt Premierminister Trudeau und Präsident Macron, dass sie die USA mit massiven Zöllen belegen und nicht-monetäre Grenzen schaffen." Der EU-Handelsüberschuss mit den USA betrage 151 Milliarden Dollar, "und Kanada schließt unsere Bauern und andere aus", twitterte Trump und fügte hinzu: "Freue mich, sie morgen zu sehen." Später drohte er: "Nehmt eure Zölle und Beschränkungen zurück oder wir werden mehr als mit euch gleichziehen!"
 
