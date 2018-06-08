08. Juni 2018 11:26
Eklat kurz vor G7: Trump & Macron liefern sich Twitter-Zoff
US-Präsident Donald Trump will den Gipfel der sieben großen Industrienationen in Kanada vorzeitig verlassen. Er werde direkt von dem G-7-Treffen nach Singapur reisen, wo er in der kommenden Woche mit dem nordkoreanischen Machthaber Kim Jong-un zusammentrifft, teilte Trumps Sprecherin Sarah Sanders am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) mit.
The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force https://t.co/UA86fcjozs— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 7. Juni 2018
Trump kontert prompt
Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Juni 2018
