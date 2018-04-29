29. April 2018 17:03
© Instagram/Brian Northrup
Jeden Tag Pizza: Folgen sind unglaublich
Am 30. Juli 2016 startete der US-Amerikaner Brian Northrup sein verrücktes Experiment: Ein Jahr lang wollte er täglich eine Pizza essen und ein Foto davon auf Instagram posten. "Pizzapocalypse Tag 1 von 367!!!", schrieb er dazu.
Darauf folgten Hunderte Fotos, die den jungen Mann mit verschiedensten Pizzen zeigen:
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE Day 65/367. An entire @dominos #Pizza #everyday for a (leap) year and a day. #Pepperoni & #Bacon pizza tonight. Hyped AF by the #MICHIGAN#football win today over #8 Wisconsin!!!! #GoBlue!!!! Follow EVERY SINGLE DAY (and bite) of the journey on: YouTube: Brian Northrup Snapchat: brian.northrup #nodaysoff#tndo#iifym
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE Day 102/367 An entire @dominos #Pizza #everyday for a (leap) year and a day. #Mushrooms & #feta#cheese on the pie today. Follow EVERY SINGLE DAY (and bite) of the journey on: YouTube: Brian Northrup Snapchat: brian.northrup #nodaysoff#tndo#iifym#funkopop#superhero#hats#newera#Starwars#Michigan#GoBlue
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE Day 246/367!!!???????????? ???? An entire @dominos pizza everyday for a (leap) year and a day. Got a LARGE Super Hawaiian (Ham, Bacon, & Pineapple) pie tonight! Follow EVERY SINGLE DAY (and bite) of the journey on: YouTube: Brian Northrup Snapchat: brian.northrup . . #pizza#everyday#nodaysoff#TNDO#IIFYM#cheese#GoBlue#Marvel#DC#NewEra#Funko#funkopop#Michigan#TMNT#gamer#GoT
Doch anders als erwartet, nahm der Amerikaner bei seinem Experiment nicht zu, sondern sogar etwa 2,5 Kilo ab: "Ich habe 5,9 Pfund verloren, während ich ein Jahr lang jeden Tag Pizza gegessen habe. Außerdem habe ich meine Kraft, meine Geschwindigkeit UND (am wichtigsten für mich) meine Ausdauer verbessert. Außerdem war ich an keinem einzigen Tag des Experiments krank oder habe mich verletzt", schrieb er zum 367. Foto auf Instagram.
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE THE FINAL PHYSIQUE: An ENTIRE @dominos pizza EVERY DAY for a leep year and a day (367 total) Recorded yesterday on day 367/367 The #PIZZAPOCALYPSE is complete. My final weigh in was 161.2 lbs. For comparison, my weigh in on day 1 was 167.1 lbs. I LOST 5.9 lbs eating an entire pizza every day for a year. In addition, I've increased my strength, speed, AND (most important to me) my cardiovascular endurance over the course of this endeavor. Also, I haven't been sick for a single day of this experience, nor have I injured myself a single time. Still behind on editing the final videos, but very open to ideas on where to go next, both here and on my YouTube channel (just search my name if you're not following me there yet but are interested). So PLEASE, hit me up with ideas. Eating challenges, Fitness videos, Reviews or Perspectives on anything Superhero/Comicbook/GoT/Fantasy related, videos on mindset, etc. Anyways, that's it. Thank you SO MUCH to all you Pizza Lovers out there who have been with me on this quest of deliciousness! Mischief Managed.
Wie geht das?
Die Erklärung dafür, warum Brian nicht zugenommen hat, ist einfach: Laut "The Daily Meal" wollte er zeigen, dass man auch während einer Diät ungesund essen könne, wenn man dabei regelmäßig Sport mache.
Da das Experiment erfolgreich war, hat Brian auch beschlossen, weiterhin Pizza zu essen.
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung