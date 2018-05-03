Sonderthema:

03. Mai 2018 13:49

Video: US-Army-Flugzeug stürzt ab – Tote

MIndestens 5 Tote

Video: US-Army-Flugzeug stürzt ab – Tote

Flugzeug der Nationalgarde von Puerto Rico stürzte auf Highway.

Beim Absturz einer Militärmaschine im US-Bundesstaat Georgia sind mindestens fünf Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Das bestätigte ein Sprecher der Air National Guard von Georgia. Die Transportmaschine des Typs C-130 Hercules war am Mittwochmittag (Ortszeit) auf einen Highway in der Nähe des Flughafens von Savannah gestürzt.

Wie viele Menschen an Bord der Maschine waren, konnte der Sprecher zunächst nicht sagen. Auch die Absturzursache blieb zunächst unklar.
 
 
US-Präsident Donald Trump schrieb auf Twitter, er sei über das Unglück unterrichtet worden. Er rief dazu auf, für die Opfer und ihre Familien zu beten.
 
 
Das Flugzeug gehörte zur Nationalgarde von Puerto Rico und befand sich auf einem Übungsflug. Die Air National Guard ist der für den Luftraum zuständige Teil der Nationalgarde.
 
Augenzeugen sagten dem lokalen Sender WSAV, die Maschine sei kurz nach dem Start abgestürzt. Die Unglücksstelle lag auf dem Highway 21 und nahe einer Bahnstrecke. Der Sender berichtete, es seien keine Autos oder Züge getroffen worden.

Von Trümmerteilen übersäte Straße

Auf Bildern war eine mit Trümmerteilen übersäte Straße und eine dichte, dunkle Rauchwolke zu sehen. Zahlreiche Feuerwehrleute waren im Einsatz. Die umliegenden Straßen wurden gesperrt und Autofahrer aufgerufen, die Gegend zu meiden.
 
Der Gouverneur von Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, zeigte sich in einer Nacht auf Twitter bestürzt über das Unglück. Seine Gedanken seien bei den Familien der Crew.
 
 
