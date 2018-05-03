03. Mai 2018 13:49
Video: US-Army-Flugzeug stürzt ab – Tote
Beim Absturz einer Militärmaschine im US-Bundesstaat Georgia sind mindestens fünf Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Das bestätigte ein Sprecher der Air National Guard von Georgia. Die Transportmaschine des Typs C-130 Hercules war am Mittwochmittag (Ortszeit) auf einen Highway in der Nähe des Flughafens von Savannah gestürzt.
Chilling video captures crash of C-130 military plane in Savannah, Ga. Get the latest details at https://t.co/qUbhNXGeNv#c130crash pic.twitter.com/RGvSUa96zJ— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) 2. Mai 2018
I have been briefed on the U.S. C-130 “Hercules” cargo plane from the Puerto Rico National Guard that crashed near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Please join me in thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the great men and women of the National Guard.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2. Mai 2018
