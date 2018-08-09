Sonderthema:

Todkranke Mutter macht Sohn herzzerreißendes Abschiedsgeschenk

Der zweijährige Fred soll sich später an seine Mutter erinnern.

Die australische Nachrichtensprecherin Rachael Bland ist unheilbar krank. Bei der 40-Jährigen wurde Brustkrebs diagnostiziert, Rachael wird wohl nicht mehr lange leben. Besonders tragisch: Die BBC-Moderatorin hat einen erst 2-jährigen Sohn.

Damit sich Fred später an sie erinnern kann, hinterlässt  Rachael ihrem Sohn ein besonderes Abschiedsgeschenk. Sie schreibt für Fred ihre Memoiren. Sie möchte ihrem Kind ihre persönliche Sicht auf Dinge und Erinnerungen vermitteln und somit in Erinnerung bleiben. Mit Hilfe des Buches soll sich Fred selbst ein Bild von seiner Mutter machen können, so Rachael zur „Sunday Times“.

Fünf Kapitel hat die Australierin schon geschrieben, der letzte Teil soll eine persönliche Botschaft an ihren Sohn sein. „Ich will, dass Fred weiß, dass er alles sein kann, was er will und tun kann, was er will. Ich werde immer stolz auf ihn sein“, so Rachael zur „Sun“.

