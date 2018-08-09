09. August 2018 08:40
Todkranke Mutter macht Sohn herzzerreißendes Abschiedsgeschenk
Die australische Nachrichtensprecherin Rachael Bland ist unheilbar krank. Bei der 40-Jährigen wurde Brustkrebs diagnostiziert, Rachael wird wohl nicht mehr lange leben. Besonders tragisch: Die BBC-Moderatorin hat einen erst 2-jährigen Sohn.
The moment of truth. The results of this scan decide whether I stay on this clinical trial or move on to another. I really want to stay on immunotherapy for longer to give it more time to work. Now for top level #scanxiety for the next week. #CTScan #Stage4Problems #ClinicalTrial #Immunotherapy #ProgressScan #PleaseBeStable #EverythingCrossed
Damit sich Fred später an sie erinnern kann, hinterlässt Rachael ihrem Sohn ein besonderes Abschiedsgeschenk. Sie schreibt für Fred ihre Memoiren. Sie möchte ihrem Kind ihre persönliche Sicht auf Dinge und Erinnerungen vermitteln und somit in Erinnerung bleiben. Mit Hilfe des Buches soll sich Fred selbst ein Bild von seiner Mutter machen können, so Rachael zur „Sunday Times“.
Fünf Kapitel hat die Australierin schon geschrieben, der letzte Teil soll eine persönliche Botschaft an ihren Sohn sein. „Ich will, dass Fred weiß, dass er alles sein kann, was er will und tun kann, was er will. Ich werde immer stolz auf ihn sein“, so Rachael zur „Sun“.
A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call - cheers Fred and daylight ????) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet
