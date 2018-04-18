18. April 2018 12:33
Trump plötzlich beliebter als Obama
Eine Umfrage des Rasmussen-Instituts hat ein unfassbares Ergebnis gebracht: Offenbar ist Skandal-Präsident Donald Trump beliebter als sein Vorgänger Barack Oabama. 51 Prozent sind demnach mit der Arbeit Trumps zufrieden, nur 48 Prozent halten ihn für einen schlechten Präsidenten. Damit ist Trump beliebter als Obama. Dessen Zustimmung lag nach 15 Monaten im Amt nur bei 47 Prozent (und 53 Prozent Ablehnung).
Trump twitterte die Umfrage genüsslich:
Rasmussen just came out at 51% Approval despite the Fake News Media. They were one of the three most accurate on Election Day. Just about the most inaccurate were CNN and ABC News/Washington Post, and they haven’t changed (get new pollsters). Much of the media is a Scam!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17. April 2018
