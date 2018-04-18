Sonderthema:

18. April 2018 12:33

Trump plötzlich beliebter als Obama

Überraschung

Trump plötzlich beliebter als Obama

Offenbar kann kein Skandal "Teflon-Don" irgendetwas anhaben.

Eine Umfrage des Rasmussen-Instituts hat ein unfassbares Ergebnis gebracht: Offenbar ist Skandal-Präsident Donald Trump beliebter als sein Vorgänger Barack Oabama. 51 Prozent sind demnach mit der Arbeit Trumps zufrieden, nur 48 Prozent halten ihn für einen schlechten Präsidenten. Damit ist Trump beliebter als Obama. Dessen Zustimmung lag nach 15 Monaten im Amt nur bei 47 Prozent (und 53 Prozent Ablehnung).

Trump twitterte die Umfrage genüsslich: 

 
Das Ergebnis der Umfrage kommt angesichts der letzten Tage überraschend, immerhin stand "sein" Porno-Star Stormy Daniels medienwirksam vor Gericht und Ex-FBI-Chef James Comey veröffentlichte sein Enthüllungsbuch über den US-Präsidenten. Zudem findet der Militärschlag in Syrien nicht überall Anklang.
 
Dafür rechnen die US-Amerikaner Trump hoch an, dass sie mehr Geld in der Tasche haben. 48 Prozent glauben laut einer Untersuchung der Quinnipiac-Universität daran, dass dies Trump zu verdanken sei. Nur 41 Prozent glauben, dass Vorgänger Obama noch dafür verantwortlich ist. Auch das Enthüllungsbuch von Comey scheint Trump nichts anzuhaben, es schadet eher dem EX-FBI-Chef als "Teflon-Don", an dem alle Vorwürfe abprallen.
