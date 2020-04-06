Sängerin Pink: "Mein Sohn ist sehr, sehr krank"

Ihr Sohn sei ''sehr, sehr krank''. Er habe ''das Schlimmste davon gehabt'', sagte Pink über die Erkrankung Covid-19.

Hollywood.Sängerin Pink (40, "What About Us") hatte nach eigenen Angaben Angst um ihren mit dem Coronavirus erkrankten Sohn Jameson (3). "Es gab viele Nächte, in denen ich geweint habe, und ich habe noch nie in meinem Leben mehr gebetet", sagte die Mutter von zwei Kindern, wie das US-Promimagazin "People" berichtet.

Ihr Sohn sei "sehr, sehr krank" gewesen. Er habe "das Schlimmste davon gehabt", sagte Pink über die Erkrankung Covid-19. Sie habe drei Wochen jeden Tag die Symptome ihres Sohns aufgeschrieben. "Es war für uns beide eine Achterbahnfahrt", sagte Pink. Es gebe niemanden, der vor dem Coronavirus sicher sei. So sei auch nicht garantiert, dass Kinder davon verschont blieben.

Die Sängerin war nach eigenen Angaben selbst positiv auf das neue Coronavirus getestet worden. Ihr Mann Carey Hart und ihre achtjährige Tochter Willow dagegen seien beide gesund geblieben. Sie selbst und ihr Sohn seien mittlerweile negativ auf das Virus getestet, schrieb Pink auf Instagram.