Sängerin Pink:
© screenshot (Instagram)

Positiv auf Corona getestet

Sängerin Pink: "Mein Sohn ist sehr, sehr krank"

 Ihr Sohn sei ''sehr, sehr krank''. Er habe ''das Schlimmste davon gehabt'', sagte Pink über die Erkrankung Covid-19. 

Hollywood.Sängerin Pink (40, "What About Us") hatte nach eigenen Angaben Angst um ihren mit dem Coronavirus erkrankten Sohn Jameson (3). "Es gab viele Nächte, in denen ich geweint habe, und ich habe noch nie in meinem Leben mehr gebetet", sagte die Mutter von zwei Kindern, wie das US-Promimagazin "People" berichtet.
 
Ihr Sohn sei "sehr, sehr krank" gewesen. Er habe "das Schlimmste davon gehabt", sagte Pink über die Erkrankung Covid-19. Sie habe drei Wochen jeden Tag die Symptome ihres Sohns aufgeschrieben. "Es war für uns beide eine Achterbahnfahrt", sagte Pink. Es gebe niemanden, der vor dem Coronavirus sicher sei. So sei auch nicht garantiert, dass Kinder davon verschont blieben.
 
Die Sängerin war nach eigenen Angaben selbst positiv auf das neue Coronavirus getestet worden. Ihr Mann Carey Hart und ihre achtjährige Tochter Willow dagegen seien beide gesund geblieben. Sie selbst und ihr Sohn seien mittlerweile negativ auf das Virus getestet, schrieb Pink auf Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von P!NK (@pink) am

