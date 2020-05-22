Streetart in Mailand: Papst Franziskus als Obdachloser

Mit den Motiven unter dem Titel ''Caritas'' will der 46-Jährige auf wachsende Armut in der Coronakrise hinweisen.
CARITAS "Pope Francis Clochard" by aleXsandro Palombo - "This crisis is the biggest opportunity we have to redesign and humanize the society. Today more than ever we need to be aware of those who are experiencing a moment of extreme need. Each of us can make a difference in helping anyone who is experiencing need and poverty. This is the time to understand that the future is generosity and solidarity" aleXsandro Palombo