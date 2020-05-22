Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Streetart in Mailand: Papst Franziskus als Obdachloser
Streetart in Mailand: Papst Franziskus als Obdachloser

Mit den Motiven unter dem Titel ''Caritas'' will der 46-Jährige auf wachsende Armut in der Coronakrise hinweisen.

Mailand. Der italienische Künstler Alexsandro Palombo ist bekannt für provokante Streetart zu sozialen Themen. Diesmal zeigt er auf Mauern und Wänden in Mailand Papst Franziskus als schlafenden Wohnungslosen, der mit einem Becher um Almosen bittet. Zu sehen ist auch eine Madonna als Bettlerin. Mit den Motiven unter dem Titel "Caritas" will der 46-Jährige auf wachsende Armut in der Coronakrise hinweisen.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CARITAS "Pope Francis Clochard" by aleXsandro Palombo - “This crisis is the biggest opportunity we have to redesign and humanize the society. Today more than ever we need to be aware of those who are experiencing a moment of extreme need. Each of us can make a difference in helping anyone who is experiencing need and poverty. This is the time to understand that the future is generosity and solidarity" aleXsandro Palombo - @vaticannews @PopeFrancis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #Clochard #Homeless #Streetart #PopArt #Contemporaryart #ModernArt #PopeFrancis #PapaFrancesco #HumanRights #Inclusion #Charity #Caritas #humanrightscampaign #poverty #photodocumentary #photojournalist #reportage #Coronavirus #Covid19 #streetartist #streetarteverywhere #homelessness #artgallery #artcollector #artlover #popartist #fineart #investmentart #vatican #vaticanmuseum

Ein Beitrag geteilt von aleXsandro Palombo (@alexsandropalombo) am

 
Italien ist von der Virus-Krankheit mit über 32.000 Toten besonders hart getroffen - Zentrum des Ausbruchs ist seit drei Monaten die Lombardei. Die Krise sei "die größte Chance, die wir haben, um die Gesellschaft neu zu gestalten und menschlicher zu machen", erläuterte Palombo in einer Mitteilung. "Jeder von uns kann etwas dafür tun, wenn es darum geht, den Schwächsten und all jenen Familien zu helfen, die in dieser Zeit in Armut geraten sind."
 
Im November hatte Alexsandro Palombo Promi-Gesichter an Wände gemalt, die mit Blut und blauen Flecken verunstaltet waren, darunter Angela Merkels Porträt. So wollte er auf das Thema Gewalt gegen Frauen hinweisen.

