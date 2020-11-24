Grammy's 2021: Das sind die Nominierten!

Am 31. Jänner 2021 finden wieder die Grammys statt. Hoffnungen dürfen sich vor allem wieder Pop-Größen wie Beyoncé, Dua Lipa oder auch Taylor Swift machen.

Die US-Sängerin Beyonce geht mit den meisten Siegeschancen in die kommende Grammy-Verleihung. Die 39-Jährige sammelte bei der Verkündung der Nominierungen am Dienstag neun Preischancen in acht Kategorien ein. Unter anderem wurde ihr Song "Black Parade" sowohl in der Kategorie "Aufnahme des Jahres" als auch als "Song des Jahres" nominiert.



Ebenfalls mehrere Nominierungen erhielten unter anderem Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion und DaBaby. An der Verkündung der Nominierungen wirkten unter anderem Sharon Osbourne, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa und Imogen Heap mit.



Die Grammys, die zu den begehrtesten Musikpreisen der Welt gezählt werden, werden in rund 80 Kategorien vergeben. Rund 13.000 Mitglieder der veranstaltenden Recording Academy entscheiden über die Preisträger. Die für den 31. Jänner 2021 geplante kommende Grammy-Gala soll von Comedian Trevor Noah moderiert werden. Der Südafrikaner ist seit 2015 Gastgeber der "Daily Show" beim US-Sender Comedy Central. Im Jänner hatte bei der diesjährigen Grammy-Verleihung, die von Sängerin Alicia Keys moderiert wurde, die Sängerin und Songschreiberin Billie Eilish fünf Preise gewinnen können.



Hier die Nominierungen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift



RECORD OF THE YEAR



"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé



SONG OF THE YEAR



"Black Parade" — Beyonce

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels



BEST NEW ARTIST



Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion



BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE



"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift



BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver



BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM



Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger



BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM



Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift



BEST DANCE RECORDING



"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

"Both Of Us" — Jayda G

"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM



Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon



BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy



BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE



"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter



BEST METAL PERFORMANCE



"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip



BEST ROCK SONG



"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard



BEST ROCK ALBUM



A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes



BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM



Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala



BEST R&B PERFORMANCE



"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King



BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE



"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba



BEST R&B SONG



"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe X Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.



BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM



Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat



BEST R&B ALBUM



Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter



BEST RAP PERFORMANCE



"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke



BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE



"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott



BEST RAP SONG



"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Rich

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)



BEST RAP ALBUM



Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"



BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE



"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert



BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion



BEST COUNTRY SONG



"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion



BEST COUNTRY ALBUM



Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde



BEST NEW AGE ALBUM



Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste



BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO



"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

"Pachamama" — Regina Carter

"Celia" — Gerald Clayton

"All Blues" — Chick Corea

"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman



BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM



ONA, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington



BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade



BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM



Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra



BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM



Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez



BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG



"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy

"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News

"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene

"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music



BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG



"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson

"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton



BEST GOSPEL ALBUM



2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Kierra Sheard



BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM



Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King, Kanye West



BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM



Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound



BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM



YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova



BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM



Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta



BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)



Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal



BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM



Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40, Grupo Niche

Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle



BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE



"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine



BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG



"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz

"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams



BEST AMERICANA ALBUM



Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams



BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM



Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists



BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM



All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush



BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM



Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice G., Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars



BEST FOLK ALBUM



Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS



My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia



BEST REGGAE ALBUM



Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals

One World, The Wailers



BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM



Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen



BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM



All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds

Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends

I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas

Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life, Justin Roberts



BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)



Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek - The Answer Is..., Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)



BEST COMEDY ALBUM



Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld



BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM



Amélie, Original London Cast

American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast

Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast

Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast



BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit



BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA



Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams



BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA



"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

"Carried Me With You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA

"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo



BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION



"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Be Water II" — Christian Sands

"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat

"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider

"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller



BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA



"Bathroom Dance" — Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Donna Lee" — John Beasley

"Honeymooners" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

"Uranus: The Magician" — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra



BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS



"Asas Fechadas" — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

"Desert Song" — Säje

"From This Place" — Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

"He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody

"Slow Burn" — Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth



BEST RECORDING PACKAGE



Everyday Life, Coldplay

Funeral, Lil Wayne

Healer, Grouplove

On Circles, Caspian

Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions



BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE



Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Paul McCartney

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead

Mode, Depeche Mode

Ode to Joy, Wilco

The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists



BEST ALBUM NOTES



At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

Dead Man's Pop

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Out of a Clear Blue Sky



BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM



Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943), Nat King Cole

It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince

Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck



BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL



Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian

Expectations, Katie Pruitt

Hyperspace, Beck

Jaime, Brittany Howard

25 Trips, Sierra Hull



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL



Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt



BEST REMIXED RECORDING



"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" — Phil Good

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Deadmau5

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Jasper Street Co.

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — SAINt JHN

"Young & Alive" (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix) — Bazzi



BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM



Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.



BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL



Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Baby Yar", Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL



Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone



BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE



Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition — Oregon Symphony

Concurrence — Iceland Symphony Orchestra

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — San Francisco Symphony

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Los Angeles Philharmonic

Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra



BEST OPERA RECORDING



Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D'Oro

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin



BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE



Carthage, The Crossing

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers

Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir

Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus



BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE



Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet

Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet



BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO



"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchesta" — Boston Symphony Orchestra

"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" — Igor Levit

"Bohemian Tales" — Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" — The Philadelphia Orchestra

"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Albany Symphony



BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM



American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux

Clairières: Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan and Myra Huang

Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico

A Lad's Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell

Smyth: The Prison, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra



BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM



Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer



BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION



Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne

Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse



BEST MUSIC VIDEO



"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé

"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid



BEST MUSIC FILM



Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZTop