Aerosmith verschieben Wien-Konzert auf 15. Juli 2021

Wien - 50 Jahre hat die US-Kultband Aerosmith mittlerweile schon am Buckel und dabei über 150 Millionen Alben verkauft. Und eigentlich hätten die Rocker im Rahmen ihrer Jubiläumstour am 9. Juli auch nach Österreich kommen sollen. Wegen der Coronakrise verschiebt sich die Europatournee nun jedoch um ein Jahr: Dafür wird Wien am 15. Juli 2021 den krönenden Abschluss für die Tour der Band bilden.

Aerosmith is and always will be a band for the fans, of the fans and by the fans. It is for this reason that we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour to Summer 2021, in an effort to keep the focus on the health and well-being of everyone during this unprecedented time. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates listed below. If you are a ticket holder, your point of purchase will be in contact directly with further details. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule our show in Mönchengladbach, we are beyond disappointed and look forward to seeing our fans in Germany as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be safe and kind to one another. Love, Aerosmith 29 May Moscow, RS 02 June Zurich, CH 05 June Madrid, ES 08 June Lisbon, PT 11 June Milan, IT 14 June Paris, FR 17 June Middelfart, DK 20 June Dessel, BE 23 June London, UK 29 June Manchester, UK 05 July Krakow, PL 08 July Prague, CZ 12 July Budapest, HU 15 July Vienna, AT