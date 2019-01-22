22. Jänner 2019 14:09
© Getty Images
Das sind die Oscar-Nominierten
Am Dienstagnachmittag wurden in Los Angeles die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. Das sind sie:
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Amy Adams - Vice
Martina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favorite
Rachel Weisz - The Favorite
Bester Nebendarsteller
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant . Can you ever forgive me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Auslands-Oscar:
Capernaum - Libanon
Cold War - Polen
Never Look Away - Deutschland
Roma - Mexiko
Shoplifters - Japan
Orginal Song
All The Stars . Black Panther
"i'll fight" - From RBG
Shallow - A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy trades his Spurs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
Yakitza Aparico - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favorite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You ever forgive me
Bester Regisseur
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favorite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
Bester Film
Black Panther
BlaKkKlansman
Bohemian Rapsody
The Favorite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is born
Vice
