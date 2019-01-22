Sonderthema:

22. Jänner 2019 14:09

Das sind die Oscar-Nominierten

Academy Awards

© Getty Images

Das sind die Oscar-Nominierten

Diese Stars und Filme haben dieses Jahr die Chance auf einen der begehrten Trophäen.

Am Dienstagnachmittag wurden in Los Angeles die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. Das sind sie:

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Amy Adams - Vice

Martina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favorite 

Rachel Weisz - The Favorite

 



 

 

Bester Nebendarsteller

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant . Can you ever forgive me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

 

 



 

Auslands-Oscar:

Capernaum - Libanon

Cold War - Polen

Never Look Away - Deutschland

Roma - Mexiko

Shoplifters - Japan

 

 



Orginal Song

All The Stars . Black Panther

"i'll fight" - From RBG

Shallow - A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy trades his Spurs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins

 



 

 

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek  - Bohemian Rapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book



 

 

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Yakitza Aparico - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favorite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You ever forgive me

 



 

 

Bester Regisseur

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favorite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

 

Bester Film

Black Panther

BlaKkKlansman

Bohemian Rapsody

The Favorite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is born

Vice



 

 

 

"A Star Is Born"

"Green Book"

"The Wife"

"Vice"

"The Favourite"

"Bohemian Rapsody"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Can You Ever Forgive Me"

