30. April 2020 06:25

Heidi Klum: Mega-Wirbel um ihr Dekolleté

"Geschmacklos"

Heidi Klum: Mega-Wirbel um ihr Dekolleté

Viele Zuschauer zeigten sich irritiert und empört: 'Das war einfach nur geschmacklos'
Heidi Klum und Reality-Show: eine niemals endende Kombination. Derzeit ist die 46-Jährige in der Show „Making the Cut“ auf Amazon Prime Video zu sehen. Dabei soll der beste Fashiondesigner der nächsten Generation gesucht werden. 
 
Im Finale sorgte aber ausgerechnet Heidi Klum selbst für Aufregung – mit ihrem Kleid. Die 46-Jährige wählte ein enges Minikleid, bei dem sie viel Dekolleté zeigte. Viele Zuschauer zeigten sich empört, in den sozialen Medien war von „geschmacklos“, „eklig“ bis „lächerlich“ alles zu lesen.
 
 
 
 
 
Ein User zeigte sich irritiert: „Mode beurteilen, aber so gekleidet sein“. Ein anderer Nutzer pflichtet ihm bei: „Ich bin so froh, dass ich nicht der einzige bin. Das Kleid war lächerlich". Ein dritter meinte: „Heidi wollte mehr Aufmerksamkeit für ihre Brüste als bei der Laufsteg-Show. Sie wären fast rausgefallen. Schlechter Geschmack."
 
 
 
 
