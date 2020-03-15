Heidi Klum & Tom wegen Corona-Alarms getrennt

Model Heidi Klum (46) liegt mit erkältungsähnlichen Symptomen im Bett. Sie fühle sich nicht gut, sagte Klum am Freitag in einem kurzen Video in einer Instagram Story, im Bett liegend. Sie habe nicht zur Aufzeichnung der US-Castingshow "America's Got Talent" gehen können, wo Klum als Jurorin mitwirkt. Sie wolle niemanden bei der Arbeit anstecken.

Natürlich muss sie nun auch von ihrem Liebsten Tom Abstand nehmen. Das sonst so liebestolle Paar musste sich nun andere Wege einfallen lassen, um Zuneigung zu zeigen. Kreativ wie sie sind, geben sie sich dann eben durch eine Fensterscheibe ein Küsschen.





Einen Tag zuvor erklärte das Topmodel, dass sie sich krank fühle und sich auf Corona testen lassen wollte. Allerdings kam es dazu nicht. "Alles hat mit Frösteln, sich fiebrig fühlen, Husten und laufender Nase angefangen", erzählte Klum mit näselnder Stimme. "Ich hoffe, es ist nur eine Erkältung", fügt die vierfache Mutter hinzu. Sie würde sich gerne auf das neuartige Coronavirus testen lassen. Sie habe es bei zwei Ärzten versucht, aber sie habe einfach keinen Test erhalten können, klagt das Model. Ihren Followern rät Klum: "Bleibt zu Hause, wenn ihr euch nicht gut fühlt."

