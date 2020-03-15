Sonderthema:

15. März 2020 21:03

Heidi Klum & Tom wegen Corona-Alarms getrennt

Liebe in Zeiten des Virus

Heidi Klum & Tom wegen Corona-Alarms getrennt

Weil beide Symptome aufweisen, aber noch nicht getestet wurden, hält das sonst so zärtliche Paar Abstand. Aber auch hier findet Liebe ihren Weg ...

Model Heidi Klum (46) liegt mit erkältungsähnlichen Symptomen im Bett. Sie fühle sich nicht gut, sagte Klum am Freitag in einem kurzen Video in einer Instagram Story, im Bett liegend. Sie habe nicht zur Aufzeichnung der US-Castingshow "America's Got Talent" gehen können, wo Klum als Jurorin mitwirkt. Sie wolle niemanden bei der Arbeit anstecken.

Natürlich muss sie nun auch von ihrem Liebsten Tom Abstand nehmen. Das sonst so liebestolle Paar musste sich nun andere Wege einfallen lassen, um Zuneigung zu zeigen. Kreativ wie sie sind, geben sie sich dann eben durch eine Fensterscheibe ein Küsschen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. ????????✌????????❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) am



Einen Tag zuvor erklärte das Topmodel, dass sie sich krank fühle und sich auf Corona testen lassen wollte. Allerdings kam es dazu nicht. "Alles hat mit Frösteln, sich fiebrig fühlen, Husten und laufender Nase angefangen", erzählte Klum mit näselnder Stimme. "Ich hoffe, es ist nur eine Erkältung", fügt die vierfache Mutter hinzu. Sie würde sich gerne auf das neuartige Coronavirus testen lassen. Sie habe es bei zwei Ärzten versucht, aber sie habe einfach keinen Test erhalten können, klagt das Model. Ihren Followern rät Klum: "Bleibt zu Hause, wenn ihr euch nicht gut fühlt."
 

