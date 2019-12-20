20. Dezember 2019 18:29
Aerosmith-Sänger: Nacktshooting mit 71
Eigentlich war ein Akt-Foto unter der Dusche ja eher als Witz gemeint. Fotograf Brian Bowen Smith bot Steven Tyler das Shooting an – der Aerosmith-Sänger war zur Überraschung von Smith sofort Feuer und Flamme für die Idee.
© Brian Bowen Smith
Für das Magazin "Haute Living" ließ die Musiklegende in seiner Villa nun alle Hüllen fallen! Das Styling übernahm seine 41 Jahre jüngere Assistentin Aimee Preston, mit der der Sänger seit etwa fünf Jahren liiert ist. Auch sie hatte in der Homestory einen Auftritt, ebenso wie Tylers geliebte Hunde.
Ok as a photographer you always want that one pic that defines you. The one that is iconic. The one that you see and remember. We were done with the shoot and I jokingly said. I should do a nude of you in the shower. He said yea that’s a great idea. I said I dare you. He said I’m not going to take a shower with u but you can take a pic of me. And this happened. Then I tried to kiss him and it got weird. But you all know you would have done the same thing. Merry early Christmas everyone. And @iamstevent thank you for my one pic. I will never forget that amazing day. Oh and then #steventyler invited my whole crew to his #Aerosmith concert back stage dinner drinks the whole experience. And then he threw me his harmonica. Like a giddy little groupie i framed it. Your music got me through a lot of tough times. Thank you #ididit @aerosmith @kellyrobitaille ????????
