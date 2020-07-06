Sonderthema:

06. Juli 2020

Broadway-Star Cordero: Corona-Tod mit 41

Tragisch

Broadway-Star Cordero: Corona-Tod mit 41

Nick Cordero kämpfte 13 Wochen lang um sein Leben

Schauspieler Nick Cordero ist an den Folgen seiner Corona-Virusinfektion gestorben. Der Schauspieler, der am Broadway große Erfolge feierte (u.a. mit "Rock of Ages") kämpfte 13 Wochen lang um sein Leben. Am Sonntag, 5.7. verstarb er im Cedars Sinai Spital in Los Angeles. Er wurde nur 41 Jahre alt.

Amanda, Nick und Elvis

Nick Cordero: Ehefrau teilt Posting

Seine Ehefrau Amanda Kloots teilte ein emotionales Posting auf Instagram. Darin findet sie schöne Worte über ihren Mann und bedankt sich bei Nicks Arzt. Sie werde ihn für immer lieben. Nick hinterlässt auch Sohn Elvis, der erst ein Jahr alt ist.

