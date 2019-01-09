Diane Kruger: So kämpft sie für Tochter

Schauspielerin Diane Kruger (42) kämpft für die Privatsphäre ihrer kleinen Tochter. Sie und ihre Tochter seien auf neu veröffentlichten Paparazzi-Fotos zu sehen, schrieb sie am Mittwoch auf Instagram. "Diese Bilder wurden ohne unsere Zustimmung aufgenommen und zeigen ein verwundbares und unschuldiges Baby."

Bild

Dazu postete sie ein Foto, das wie ein Bildausschnitt aus einem Paparazzi-Foto aussieht. Es zeigt eine Person, laut Kruger sie selbst, im Strickpulli hinter einer Fensterscheibe. An der Stelle, an der wohl im Originalfoto ein Baby zu sehen ist, prangt ein großes rotes Herz. Adressiert ist der offene Brief an "Fans", "Nicht-Fans", "Paparazzi" und "jeden mit einem Gewissen".

Privatheit und Sicherheit