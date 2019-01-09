Sonderthema:

09. Jänner 2019 10:45

Diane Kruger: So kämpft sie für Tochter

Diane Kruger: So kämpft sie für Tochter

Sie und ihr Partner wollen der Tochter Aufwachsen in Privatsphäre ermöglichen.
Schauspielerin Diane Kruger (42) kämpft für die Privatsphäre ihrer kleinen Tochter. Sie und ihre Tochter seien auf neu veröffentlichten Paparazzi-Fotos zu sehen, schrieb sie am Mittwoch auf Instagram. "Diese Bilder wurden ohne unsere Zustimmung aufgenommen und zeigen ein verwundbares und unschuldiges Baby."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down.Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.

Dazu postete sie ein Foto, das wie ein Bildausschnitt aus einem Paparazzi-Foto aussieht. Es zeigt eine Person, laut Kruger sie selbst, im Strickpulli hinter einer Fensterscheibe. An der Stelle, an der wohl im Originalfoto ein Baby zu sehen ist, prangt ein großes rotes Herz. Adressiert ist der offene Brief an "Fans", "Nicht-Fans", "Paparazzi" und "jeden mit einem Gewissen".

Privatheit und Sicherheit

"Wir verstehen zwar, dass einige Menschen gerne ein Bild von unserer Tochter sehen möchten", so fährt die Schauspielerin fort, "wir als Eltern wollen aber nichts weiter, als ihr zu ermöglichen, in Privatheit und Sicherheit aufzuwachsen." Sie und der Vater ihrer Tochter, ihr Partner Norman Reedus (50), bitten darum, diese Fotos nicht weiterzuverbreiten beziehungsweise wieder zu löschen. "Bitte versetzt euch in unsere Situation", so Kruger weiter. "Wir sind wie alle Eltern und möchten nur das Beste für unser Kind." Ihre gemeinsame Tochter kam im November zur Welt, für Kruger ist es das erste Kind.
