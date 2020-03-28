Sonderthema:

28. März 2020 15:11

'Game of Thrones': Brans Starks Wolf ist mit 10 Jahren gestorben

Fans trauern

© instagram

'Game of Thrones': Brans Starks Wolf ist mit 10 Jahren gestorben

Posten Sie (0)
Als Wolf "Sommer" war Odin in der Serie "Game of Thrones" stets an Bran Starks Seite – nun ist der Serien-Hund mit 10 Jahren an Mundkrebs verstorben.

"Mit gebrochenem Herzen müssen wir verkünden, dass Odin am frühen Morgen verstorben ist. [...] Aber wir können uns damit trösten, dass er in so einer großartigen TV-Show wie 'Game of Thrones' verewigt wurde", mit diesen Worten verabschieden sich die Besitzer des Hundes, der in Game of Thrones Bran Starks Wolf spielte, von dem Vierbeiner.

Der Serien-Hund verstarb im Alter von 10 Jahren an Mundkrebs. Doch für alle Game of Thrones Fans wird er durch die Serie für immer weiterleben.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von GoT Direwolves (@got_direwolves) am

Odin war als Wolf "Sommer" bis zur achten Staffel an der Seite von Bran Stark zu sehen. Zum ersten Mal tauchte er in der ersten Staffel auf, als in einem Wald in Westeros ein Wurf verwaister Welpen gefunden wurde. Je ein Kind der Stark-Familie durfte einen Vierbeiner adoptieren. So landete Sommer als treuer Begleiter an Bran Starks Seite.

game of thrones

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 7

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
 

Polizei bedankt sich bei den Bürgern
 

Bewegend! Bürger applaudieren Helden der Corona-Krise
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
WKO

Abschlussveranstaltung der Initiative "Zukunft.Frauen"

Top Gelesen 1 / 7

Quarantäne in Kroatien

Habsburger in Luxus-Isolation

1
Zweiter Test negativ

Coronavirus-Entwarnung bei Rammstein-Sänger

2
Spanisches Schauspielpaar finanziert Material

Penelope Cruz und Javier Bardem spendeten an Klinik

3
Schwanger

Ann-Kathrin und Mario Götze: Sie bekommen ihr erstes Baby!

4
Dreh mit Hollywood-Star Will Ferrell

Molcho flimmert über die internationale Leinwand

5
"Sind vor Gefängnis-Epidemie nicht geschützt"

Angst vor Coronavirus: R. Kelly will aus dem Gefängnis raus

6
Fans trauern

'Game of Thrones': Brans Starks Wolf ist mit 10 Jahren gestorben

7

Mehr leute-News

Spanisches Schauspielpaar finanziert Material

Penelope Cruz und Javier Bardem spendeten an Klinik

Das spanische Schauspielerpaar Penelope Cruz und Javier Bardem hat einem Krankenhaus in Madrid in der Corona-Krise dringend benötigtes Material gespendet.
"Sind vor Gefängnis-Epidemie nicht geschützt"

Angst vor Coronavirus: R. Kelly will aus dem Gefängnis raus

Der frühere Pop-Superstar R. Kelly (53) will wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie aus dem Gefängnis entlassen werden.
Donald Duck in "Wien"

Das 'Lustige Taschenbuch' auf Wienerisch

Wiener Schmäh mit einer Prise Ente, das "Lustige Taschenbuch - Wienerisch" erscheint erneut ab dem 28. März. Im dritten Band der beliebten Mundart-Reihe verschlägt es Donald Duck nach Wien.
Will dem "MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund" helfen

Selena Gomez präsentiert Clip zum Song 'Dance Again'

Die US-amerikanische Popsängerin Selena Gomez hat das Video zu ihrem Song "Dance Again" veröffentlicht.
"You" und "Crocodile Dundee"

Serien-Star stirbt an Corona

Der New Yorker Film- und Theaterschauspieler Mark Blum ist mit 69 Jahren an den Folgen von Covid-19 gestorben.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!