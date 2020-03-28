'Game of Thrones': Brans Starks Wolf ist mit 10 Jahren gestorben

"Mit gebrochenem Herzen müssen wir verkünden, dass Odin am frühen Morgen verstorben ist. [...] Aber wir können uns damit trösten, dass er in so einer großartigen TV-Show wie 'Game of Thrones' verewigt wurde", mit diesen Worten verabschieden sich die Besitzer des Hundes, der in Game of Thrones Bran Starks Wolf spielte, von dem Vierbeiner.

Der Serien-Hund verstarb im Alter von 10 Jahren an Mundkrebs. Doch für alle Game of Thrones Fans wird er durch die Serie für immer weiterleben.

Odin war als Wolf "Sommer" bis zur achten Staffel an der Seite von Bran Stark zu sehen. Zum ersten Mal tauchte er in der ersten Staffel auf, als in einem Wald in Westeros ein Wurf verwaister Welpen gefunden wurde. Je ein Kind der Stark-Familie durfte einen Vierbeiner adoptieren. So landete Sommer als treuer Begleiter an Bran Starks Seite.