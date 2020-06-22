Sonderthema:

22. Juni 2020 11:01

Tochter von George Floyd gratuliert zum Vatertag im Himmel

Berührend

© Getty Images

Tochter von George Floyd gratuliert zum Vatertag im Himmel

Posten Sie (0)
Die sechs Jahre alte Gianna denkt an ihren toten Vater George Floyd.

Gianna Floyd, die Tochter von George Floyd, der durch Polizeigewalt sein Leben verlor, hat ein Foto von ihm mit sich auf Instagram gepostet. Die sechs Jahre alte Gianna gedenkt ihm am Vatertag und schreibt: "Schönen Vatertag im Himmel, Papa."

Gianna: Er war ein lustiger Dad

In einem Interview, das ebenfalls auf Instagram zu finden ist, spricht Gianna liebevoll von ihrem Vater. Er soll sich viel um sie gekümmert haben, sei es bei alltäglichen Dingen wie Windeln wechseln oder an ihren Geburtstagen. Über die Art von George Floyd sagt sie: "Er war stark und gut und gut zu mir. Und er war lustig. Und er wird immer lustig sein.
 
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Unwetter: Feuerwehr im Dauereinsatz

Riesen-Wirbel um Corona-Parties in Wiener Clubs

Flutwelle in Niederösterreich fordert Todesopfer

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 11

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Überflutungen und Hochwasser

Unwetter: Feuerwehr im Dauereinsatz
Teusende feierten wie wild

Riesen-Wirbel um Corona-Parties in Wiener Clubs
Drama in der Donau

Flutwelle in Niederösterreich fordert Todesopfer
Gerangel

Wilde Schlägerei im Schweizerhaus
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
 

Arnie gratuliert Kurz zu Corona-Maßnahmen

Top Gelesen 1 / 7

"Shopping Queen"

Bei TV-Show: Mucha holt sich die Shopping-Krone

1
Heftige Vorwürfe

Justin Bieber soll Fan vergewaltigt haben - nun bricht er sein Schweigen

2
Familien-Foto für William

Kate knipst Mini-Royals zum Vatertag

3
"Stimme nutzen für Veränderung"

Geheimplan: Meghan will in die Politik

4
Bund fürs Leben

Wendler & Laura verheiratet: Fans ätzen über Brautkleid

5
Felix von Jascheroff

Heiß! Neue Frisur für GZSZ-Schnuckel nach Ehe-Aus

6
Berührend

Tochter von George Floyd gratuliert zum Vatertag im Himmel

7

Mehr leute-News

Bund fürs Leben

Wendler & Laura verheiratet: Fans ätzen über Brautkleid

Wirbel rund um Wendler-Hochzeit. Laura trug schwarzes Kleid und heißt jetzt Norberg!
Heftige Vorwürfe

Justin Bieber soll Fan vergewaltigt haben - nun bricht er sein Schweigen

Eine junge Frau beschuldigt ihn, sie auf dem SXSW Music Festival 2014 vergewaltigt zu haben.
Tote Legende

Tupac: Rätsel um seinen Tod gelöst?

Immer wieder gibt es Spekulationen um den Tod von Rapper Tupac Shakur.
Liebes-Aus

'Too hot to handle'-Stars Harry und Francesca haben sich getrennt

Das Traumpaar aus der Netflix-Datingshow hat sich nach nur wenigen Monaten überraschend getrennt.
Alia Shawkat

Rassismus-Eklat um Pitt-Freundin

Kaum soll sie die neue Frau an Brad Pitts Seite sein, kommen Altlasten heraus.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!