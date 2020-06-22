22. Juni 2020 11:01
© Getty Images
Tochter von George Floyd gratuliert zum Vatertag im Himmel
Gianna Floyd, die Tochter von George Floyd, der durch Polizeigewalt sein Leben verlor, hat ein Foto von ihm mit sich auf Instagram gepostet. Die sechs Jahre alte Gianna gedenkt ihm am Vatertag und schreibt: "Schönen Vatertag im Himmel, Papa."
Gianna: Er war ein lustiger Dad
on set of her shoot per GiGis Request ... She is her fathers child for sure ???? Today is a very hard day for GiGi but she is so strong and smiling with her head high Happy Heavenly Fathers Day George and Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers around the world... #justiceforgeorgefloyd #happyfathersday ~Roxie~
