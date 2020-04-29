Sonderthema:

29. April 2020 08:50

Gigi Hadid und Zayn Malik bekommen ein Baby

Gigi Hadid und Zayn Malik bekommen ein Baby

Wie US-Medien berichten, soll Supermodel Gigi Hadid von ihrem Freund schwanger sein.

Was für eine Babyüberraschung! Model Gigi Hadid soll ihr erstes Kind erwarten, das berichten jetzt US-Medien. Vater ist ihr On-Off-Freund, der Sänger Zayn Malik. Nach längerer Beziehungspause sind die beiden seit Jänner offiziell wieder ein Paar.

Gigi ist schon im 5. Monat

Die 25 Jahre alte Gigi soll bereits im fünften Monat schwanger sein, heißt es in den Berichten. Das Geschlecht des Kindes soll das Paar noch nicht kennen. Bereits zu Weihnachten soll es eine erste zarte Annäherung zwischen Gigi und Zayn gegeben haben; nun krönt ein Kind ihre Liebe.

Vor wenigen Tagen feierte Gigi ihren 25. Geburtstag

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ???????? I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. ???? Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ????????????????????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) am

