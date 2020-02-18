Sonderthema:

Graue Haare: Sharon Osbourne trägt neuen Look

Nach 18 Jahren roter Färbung

Graue Haare: Sharon Osbourne trägt neuen Look

Das Umstyling von Sharon Osbourne dauerte acht Stunden.
Nach fast zwei Jahrzehnten in Rot hat Sharon Osbourne (67) hat nun graue Haare. Die Managerin und Ehefrau von Kultrocker Ozzy Osbourne (71) hat sich von ihrem bekannten intensiv-roten Haarschopf verabschiedet. "Sie hat ihre Haare für die vergangenen 18 Jahre ein Mal pro Woche gefärbt", schrieb ihr Stylist Jack Martin, der am Montag (Ortszeit) ein Vorher-Nachher-Bild auf Instagram postete.

Sharon Osbourne: Acht Stunden Umstyling

Acht Stunden soll das Umstyling der Britin gedauert haben, heißt es weiter. Sie sei es leid gewesen so oft zu färben, da sie fast jeden Tag als Moderatorin in einer Talk-Show zu sehen sei. Osbourne hat sich selbst noch nicht dazu geäußert.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs . I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.  I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.  ____________________________________________  Products used in this transformation.  Lightener: @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol  Bond insurance: @olaplex Toner: @pravana 10.07 with zero lift  Treatment: olaplex number 2  Color tools : @framar ——————————————————— #behindthechair  #americansalon #modernsalon  @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #silverhair #platinumhair #opaplex #wellahair #wella #wellaprofessional #pravana  #sharonosbourne  #celebrityhair  #platinumhair @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty

Ein Beitrag geteilt von ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) am

Fonda war Trendsetterin

Grau liegt in Hollywood offenbar immer mehr im Trend: Auch die zweifache Oscar-Preisträgerin Jane Fonda (82) sorgte bei den Oscars Anfang Februar mit grauem Haar für Aufsehen. Die Schauspielerin hatte in der Vergangenheit ihr Haar lange Zeit goldblond gefärbt.
 
Sharon Osbourne © Getty Images
