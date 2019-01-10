Sonderthema:

10. Jänner 2019

Jennifer Lopez: Supersexy Cover mit 49

Die Sängerin wird mit den Jahren wirklich immer schöner!

Wow, was für atemberaubende Bilder! Die 49-jährige Jennifer Lopez hat sich für das Cover und eine wunderschöne Bildstrecke der Modezeitschrift "Harper's Bazaar" ablichten lassen. Die Sängerin scheint in der Blüte ihres Lebens zu stehen: Optisch wirkt sie makellos und ihre Liebe zu Alex Rodriguez dürfte sie innerlich mit Glück erfüllen.

Nicht perfekt

Doch als perfektes Wesen möchte sich J.Lo nicht darstellen. Erst kürzlich sagte die Mama der Zwillinge Max und Emme (10), dass sie öfter ein schlechtes Gewissen ihren Kindern gegenüber habe. Es gebe Momente, in denen ihre Kinder wollten, dass sie bei ihnen bleibe, statt arbeiten zu gehen, sagte die 49-Jährige der Illustrierten "Gala" laut Vorabmeldung vom Mittwoch. "Ich bin sicher, dass es vielen Müttern überall genauso geht."

Mama-Identität

Ihre zehnjährigen Zwillinge wachsen zwar in wesentlich wohlhabenderen Verhältnissen auf als sie selbst. "Aber was ich ihnen vorleben möchte, ist, dass man sich nur durch harte Arbeit etwas aufbauen kann", sagte Lopez. Sie selbst sei nicht als Shootingstar gestartet, sondern oft abgewiesen und belächelt worden. Heute sei sie in einer Position, in der sie als Frau mitentscheiden könne, sagte Lopez.
 
 
