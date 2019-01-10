10. Jänner 2019 10:52
© Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez: Supersexy Cover mit 49
Wow, was für atemberaubende Bilder! Die 49-jährige Jennifer Lopez hat sich für das Cover und eine wunderschöne Bildstrecke der Modezeitschrift "Harper's Bazaar" ablichten lassen. Die Sängerin scheint in der Blüte ihres Lebens zu stehen: Optisch wirkt sie makellos und ihre Liebe zu Alex Rodriguez dürfte sie innerlich mit Glück erfüllen.
Nicht perfekt
Doch als perfektes Wesen möchte sich J.Lo nicht darstellen. Erst kürzlich sagte die Mama der Zwillinge Max und Emme (10), dass sie öfter ein schlechtes Gewissen ihren Kindern gegenüber habe. Es gebe Momente, in denen ihre Kinder wollten, dass sie bei ihnen bleibe, statt arbeiten zu gehen, sagte die 49-Jährige der Illustrierten "Gala" laut Vorabmeldung vom Mittwoch. "Ich bin sicher, dass es vielen Müttern überall genauso geht."
Mama-Identität
“Sometimes I get tired,” she admits. “I get tired a lot. But I never think, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I just think I need a break. I really feel like I have a lot left that I want to do. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to a point where I’ll be satisfied and go, ‘I did it. All of it. I’m done. I got nothing else to say.’ I hope that day never comes.” — #JenniferLopez in our February 2019 issue. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta @jlo wears @givenchyofficial @harrywinston and @jimmychoo
@jlo is (still) on top of the world. Tap the link in our bio to see her February 2019 cover story on Bazaar.com. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by @hairbylorenzomartin Makeup by @scottbarnes68 #jenniferlopez wears @ysl, @vexclothing and @tiffanyandco jewelry
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung