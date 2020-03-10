Sonderthema:

10. März 2020 11:19

Katherine: Liebeserklärung an ihren Chris Pratt

Liebevolle Worte

Katherine: Liebeserklärung an ihren Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger bezeichnet Ehemann als größtes Geschenk.
US-Autorin Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt hat ihrem Mann, Schauspieler Chris Pratt ("Jurassic World"), eine öffentliche Liebeserklärung gemacht. Einen Partner zu haben, der einen bei allem lieben und unterstützen könne, sei "das größte Geschenk aller Zeiten", sagte sie dem US-Magazin "US Weekly" am Montag (Ortszeit).
 
 
 
Ihr Mann habe ihr sehr beim Schreiben ihres neuen Buches "The Gift of Forgiveness" geholfen. Beiden sei wichtig, der jeweils "größte Cheerleader" des anderen zu sein. Schwarzenegger Pratt (30) ist die Tochter von Hollywood-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger und Journalistin Maria Shriver. Ende 2018 hatte sie ihre Liebe zu Pratt (40) öffentlich gemacht. Wenig später verlobte sich das Paar und gab sich im Juni 2019 das Jawort.
