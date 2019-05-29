Mandy Moore im Mount-Everest-Basiscamp ist begeistert

US-Schauspielerin und Sängerin Mandy Moore (35, "The Darkest Minds") zeigt sich hingerissen vom Aufstieg zum Mount-Everest-Basiscamp. "So viel Zauber in diesen Bergen. Sie stehen für Abenteuer in seiner großartigsten Form, in einer ganz eigenen Sprache", schrieb sie bei Instagram zu Fotos, die sie am höchsten Berg der Welt zeigen.

Moore spielt seit 2016 in der NBC-Hit-Fernsehserie "This Is Us". Im März wurde sie mit einem Stern auf dem "Hollywood Walk of Fame" geehrt.

Im Basiscamp des höchsten Berges der Welt zu stehen, übersteige ihre wildesten Vorstellungen. Hier spüre man aber auch unweigerlich die Energie all derer, die vorher hier gestanden und ihr Leben am Berg verloren haben. "Respekt, Ehrfurcht, Anerkennung... das überflutete uns, als wir die Gebetsfahnen und gelben, kuppelförmigen Zelte des Basiscamps sahen."

Ein Aufstieg zum Gipfel sei aber kein Thema gewesen. Für ihren Trip bis in rund 5.400 Meter Höhe, der in der nepalesischen Hauptstadt Kathmandu startete, waren Moore zufolge zehn Tage geplant.

Fast zeitgleich mit ihrem Besuch am höchsten Berg der Welt kam am Gipfel ein Landsmann von ihr ums Leben: Ein 62-jähriger US-Amerikaner starb während des Abstiegs vom 8.848 Meter hohen Berg. Damit sind in dieser Saison am Mount Everest bereits elf Bergsteiger gestorben. In jeder Saison versuchen Hunderte, den Gipfel des Everest zu erklimmen. Meist beschränken sich die Gelegenheiten, bei denen die Wetterbedingungen günstig genug für einen Gipfelsturm sind, zwischen Mitte und Ende Mai auf zwei bis drei pro Saison.

Vergangene Woche hatte sich ein solches "Wetter-Fenster" geöffnet. Es bildete sich eine regelrechte Warteschlange unter dem Gipfel.