29. Mai 2019 11:27

Mandy Moore im Mount-Everest-Basiscamp ist begeistert

Kein Gipfelsturm geplant

Mandy Moore im Mount-Everest-Basiscamp ist begeistert

US-Schauspielerin Mandy Moore zeigt sich begeistert vom Mount-Everest-Basiscamp. 
US-Schauspielerin und Sängerin Mandy Moore (35, "The Darkest Minds") zeigt sich hingerissen vom Aufstieg zum Mount-Everest-Basiscamp. "So viel Zauber in diesen Bergen. Sie stehen für Abenteuer in seiner großartigsten Form, in einer ganz eigenen Sprache", schrieb sie bei Instagram zu Fotos, die sie am höchsten Berg der Welt zeigen.
 
I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you...but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible. I also knew we were in extraordinary hands with our friend/ @eddiebauer alpine guide and Everest extraordinaire @melissaarnot (she’s summited 6 times and guided the Basecamp trek between 35-40 times so this isn’t her first rodeo). Once we arrived in Kathmandu and had our de-brief about what the next 10 days of our life we’re going to look like, it became abundantly clear that this experience was going to be one of physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth. Sign me up. We also decided as a group to refer to our trip as a Everest viewing trek incase our plans deviated from the original goal of making it to base camp, placing greater importance on the journey and not the destination. In addition to living out this bucket list dream, being gently placed in this middle of this extraordinary country of Nepal and bearing witness to the customs and culture of the Sherpa people has been spellbinding. So much to take in, in every way. 3 days in, I’m writing this from 11,500 feet, tucked away in the terraced village of Namche (also known as the Sherpa center of the Khumbu Valley) as transparent clouds of mist seem to obscure our view of the hustle and bustle below and then just as quickly, glide away to reveal the towering peaks of Kongde Ri and Kwande La. We’ve been acclimatizing here for the past 2 days, taking on some day treks to help prepare our bodies and breath for the travels ahead. Not sure what awaits us on the road today but this group is in it all together (with all the snacks and milk tea one could ever want)! Stay tuned.... #whyihike #ebpartner

Moore spielt seit 2016 in der NBC-Hit-Fernsehserie "This Is Us". Im März wurde sie mit einem Stern auf dem "Hollywood Walk of Fame" geehrt.
 
Im Basiscamp des höchsten Berges der Welt zu stehen, übersteige ihre wildesten Vorstellungen. Hier spüre man aber auch unweigerlich die Energie all derer, die vorher hier gestanden und ihr Leben am Berg verloren haben. "Respekt, Ehrfurcht, Anerkennung... das überflutete uns, als wir die Gebetsfahnen und gelben, kuppelförmigen Zelte des Basiscamps sahen."
 
Ein Aufstieg zum Gipfel sei aber kein Thema gewesen. Für ihren Trip bis in rund 5.400 Meter Höhe, der in der nepalesischen Hauptstadt Kathmandu startete, waren Moore zufolge zehn Tage geplant.
 
Fast zeitgleich mit ihrem Besuch am höchsten Berg der Welt kam am Gipfel ein Landsmann von ihr ums Leben: Ein 62-jähriger US-Amerikaner starb während des Abstiegs vom 8.848 Meter hohen Berg. Damit sind in dieser Saison am Mount Everest bereits elf Bergsteiger gestorben. In jeder Saison versuchen Hunderte, den Gipfel des Everest zu erklimmen. Meist beschränken sich die Gelegenheiten, bei denen die Wetterbedingungen günstig genug für einen Gipfelsturm sind, zwischen Mitte und Ende Mai auf zwei bis drei pro Saison.
 
Vergangene Woche hatte sich ein solches "Wetter-Fenster" geöffnet. Es bildete sich eine regelrechte Warteschlange unter dem Gipfel.
