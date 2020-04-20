Sonderthema:

20. April 2020 15:33

Model Iskra Lawrence: Hausgeburt wegen Corona

Zu Hause geboren

 

Model Iskra Lawrence: Hausgeburt wegen Corona

Wegen dem Corona-Virus hat sich das Curvy-Model Iskra Lawrence für eine Hausgeburt entschieden.

Model Iskra Lawrence ist zum ersten Mal Mama geworden. Die 29-Jährige hat diese freudige Nachricht mit ihren Insta-Fans geteilt. „Ihr wart so viele Jahre lang meine Familie und ich bin überwältigt euch sagen zu können, dass Baby P. auf die Welt gekommen ist.“

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have no idea how to even think right now let alone “do an announcement post” but I feel so close to so many of you - you’ve been my online fam for so many years and I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived and Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure. I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey. During quarantine I made lots of content I’m still excited to share and knew that when baby arrived I’d want to take time off, so I have scheduled some YouTube videos like the one today about all my fave maternity dresses so you can have some glam options during pregnancy. And I’ll be uploading 2 baking videos too including my official banoffee pie that you’ve been asking about hehe. Thanks for reading all of this, we are all safe and well and just in heaven - it’s going to be a huge decision to figure out how much to share online with millions of people and as you know most of you have shown nothing but kindness but we also have received death threats and hate so I’m feeling super protective and never want my baby to feel like we over exposed them and they never got the choice whether they wanted intimate details or photos shared - so it’s new territory because I’m very open with you all about many aspects of my life and health etc... so thank you again sending you all so so much love ❤️❤️❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Iskra ✨ (@iskra) am

 

Iskra Lawrence: Hausgeburt

Eine Weile will sich Iskra nun zurückziehen und die erste, wertvolle Zeit mit Baby und Partner Philip Payne in Ruhe verbringen. Erst danach soll es weitere Details zu Baby und Geburt geben. Eines hat sie allerdings bereits verraten: Sie hat ihr Kind zu Hause auf die Welt gebracht.

Vorteile von Hausgeburt

Eine Hausgeburt ist derzeit ein Szenario, das viele werdende Mütter in Betracht ziehen. Denn zu Hause lauern keine unbekannten Keime, gibt es keine Patienten, die das Corona-Virus haben und der Partner darf auch dabei sein.

