22. April 2020 09:42
Nach häuslicher Gewalt: Aaron Carter wird Vater
In einem Instagram Live-Video hat Aaron Carter die Bombe platzen lassen. Der 32 Jahre alte Sänger wird Vater! Er und seine On-Off-Freundin Melanie Martin erwarten das erste gemeinsame Kind. Carter wolle ein guter Vater werden, sich einbringen bei der Versorgung seines Kindes, sagte er via People.
Were still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine. Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That's what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life. I've never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you've shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it. You all can talk all the shit you want and call me names and slander me. But we all know what it is. I just want to move forward in the best way possible. Melanie and I have the same goals in life. I'm just showing her a different side of love that I myself am not accustomed too. So that's why I made it a point to do things differently. Obviously my sweetheart and I have different lifestyles. She moved in with me and has been communicating at least 12 hours a week to be home. She's a blessing her love is worth it. And that's what means the most to me. Funny story about my love tattoo under my left eye but we can get to that another day. ???? you never know what the tides will bring and the crescent moon under my eye.
Häusliche Gewalt
Vor wenigen Wochen hat sich Carter den Namen seiner Freundin auf die Stirn tätowieren lassen. Danach kam es zu einem Vorfall häuslicher Gewalt, Martin wurde festgenommen, Carter schien aufgrund des Vorfalls jedes Vertrauenin sie verloren zu haben. Da Paar trennte sich und ist nun aber ganz überraschend wieder zusammen. Carter: „Wir haben gespürt, dass wir uns lieben. Wir gehören einfach zusammen.“
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung