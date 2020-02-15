Sonderthema:

15. Februar 2020

Robbie und Ayda: Das 4. Kind ist da

Überraschende News

© Getty Images

Robbie und Ayda: Das 4. Kind ist da

Robbie Williams und seine Frau Ayda freuen sich über einen gesunden Buben.
Baby-News bei Robbie Williams und seiner Frau Ayda. Wie das Paar ausgerechnet am Valentinstag stolz verkündete, kam ein Bub mit dem Namen Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams mit Hilfe einer Leihmutter zur Welt. Es ist bereits das vierte Kind des Paares, das zweite das mit einer Leihmutter zur Welt kommt.
 
Für das stolze Paar ist es bereits das vierte Kind. Beau Benedict darf sich über die Geschwisterchen Theodora Rose Williams (7), Charlton Valentine Williams (5) und Colette Josephine Williams (1) freuen. 
