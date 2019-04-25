Schauspielerin Stefanie Sherk mit 37 Jahren verstorben

Der Schauspieler Demián Bichir (55, "The Hateful Eight", "Alien: Covenant") hat den Tod seiner Ehefrau Stefanie Sherk bekanntgegeben. Die kanadische Schauspielerin, die auch als Model arbeitete, wurde nur 37 Jahre alt. Seine geliebte Frau sei am 20. April friedlich eingeschlafen, schrieb Bichir am Donnerstag zu einem Foto von Sherk auf seinem Instagram-Account.

Dies sei die traurigste und schwierigste Zeit unseres Lebens, schrieb der gebürtige Mexikaner im Namen der Angehörigen. Zu der Todesursache machte Bichir keine Angaben.

Freunde und Follower bekundeten auf Instagram ihr Beileid. Es tue ihr so leid, schrieb die deutsche Schauspielerin Diane Kruger. "Ich sende dir in dieser schwierigen Zeit viel Liebe", fügte sie hinzu.

Sherk und Bichir waren seit 2011 ein Paar. Die Kanadierin spielte in mehreren TV-Produktionen und Filmen mit, darunter "Valentinstag" und "Refugio". Bichir war 2012 für seine Hauptrolle in dem Film "A Better Life" für einen Oscar nominiert.