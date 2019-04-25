Sonderthema:

25. April 2019 20:39

Schauspielerin Stefanie Sherk mit 37 Jahren verstorben

Ursache unbekannt

© Getty Images

Schauspielerin Stefanie Sherk mit 37 Jahren verstorben

Posten Sie (0)
Schauspieler Demián Bichir gab den Tod seiner Ehefrau Stefanie Sherk bekannt. 
Der Schauspieler Demián Bichir (55, "The Hateful Eight", "Alien: Covenant") hat den Tod seiner Ehefrau Stefanie Sherk bekanntgegeben. Die kanadische Schauspielerin, die auch als Model arbeitete, wurde nur 37 Jahre alt. Seine geliebte Frau sei am 20. April friedlich eingeschlafen, schrieb Bichir am Donnerstag zu einem Foto von Sherk auf seinem Instagram-Account.
 
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von DEMIAN BICHIR (@demianbichiroficial) am

 
Dies sei die traurigste und schwierigste Zeit unseres Lebens, schrieb der gebürtige Mexikaner im Namen der Angehörigen. Zu der Todesursache machte Bichir keine Angaben.
 
Freunde und Follower bekundeten auf Instagram ihr Beileid. Es tue ihr so leid, schrieb die deutsche Schauspielerin Diane Kruger. "Ich sende dir in dieser schwierigen Zeit viel Liebe", fügte sie hinzu.
 
Sherk und Bichir waren seit 2011 ein Paar. Die Kanadierin spielte in mehreren TV-Produktionen und Filmen mit, darunter "Valentinstag" und "Refugio". Bichir war 2012 für seine Hauptrolle in dem Film "A Better Life" für einen Oscar nominiert.
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Regierung beschließt "Mindestsicherung neu"

Joe Biden tritt 2020 gegen Trump an

Bis zu 30 Grad: Sahara-Hitze in Österreich

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 9

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Verhärtete Fronten im Nationalrat

Regierung beschließt "Mindestsicherung neu"
Präsidentschaftswahl

Joe Biden tritt 2020 gegen Trump an
Heute bisher heißester Tag des Jahres

Bis zu 30 Grad: Sahara-Hitze in Österreich
Mit Niki Fellner

Fellner! Live: Die Insider Cap & Westenthaler
Die ÖVP tobt

ÖVP attackiert SPÖ wegen Ex-Silberstein-Mann
Mordverdacht

Teneriffa: Vater soll Ex-Frau & Sohn in Höhle getötet haben
Demo

Erdäpfel-Bauern fürchten um Existenz
Best of Bundesliga

LASK – Sturm Graz: Das sind die Highlights

Top Gelesen 1 / 10

Dancing Stars

Juror Ekker: Wieder Läster-Attacke gegen Petzner

1
Die Favoriten

Dancing Stars: Duell zwischen Görgl & Petzner

2
So rockt heute der Austro-Grammy

Conchita vor Amadeus-Show: 'Bin jetzt größer als das Leben'

3
Harmonisch

Harry begleitet Kate: Baby Sussex noch nicht da

4
Medellin

Neues Madonna-Video: Zehenlecken & Domina-Sex

5
Talk-Legende

Parkinson-Schock um Frank Elstner

6
Zu früh

Mit 34! Starblogger stirbt in den Armen seiner Frau

7
Ken Kecherval

'Dallas'-Star stirbt im Alter von 83 Jahren

8
Verliebt

Johnny Depp: Heiratet er bald Gogo-Girl?

9
Christchurch-Anschläge

Nach Koma: William besucht verletztes Mädchen

10

Mehr leute-News

Dancing Stars

Juror Ekker: Wieder Läster-Attacke gegen Petzner

Der Juror bleibt dabei und findet, dass Petzner gehen sollte.
Ken Kecherval

'Dallas'-Star stirbt im Alter von 83 Jahren

Mit seiner Rolle in der Kult-Serie wurde er weltweit bekannt.
Staffel 8, Folge 3

GoT: Verrät neuer Trailer heftiges Schicksal?

Achtung, SPOILER! Diese Theorie entsetzt das Netz.
Video

Morddrohungen & Schockfotos: Jetzt spricht Britney

Auf Instagram sprach sie über die schwierige Zeit.
Schwerer Schritt

Katie Price: Behinderter Sohn kommt ins Heim

Harvey wurde mit einer seltenen Genmutation geboren.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!