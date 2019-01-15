Sonderthema:

Selena Gomez: Zurück im Leben

 Im September hatte Gomez angekündigt, sich für eine gewisse Zeit abzumelden.
Selena Gomez (26, "It Ain't Me") hat sich nach viermonatiger Auszeit wieder in den sozialen Netzwerken zurückgemeldet. "Es ist eine Weile her, dass ihr von mir gehört habt, aber ich wollte allen ein frohes neues Jahr wünschen und euch für eure Liebe und Unterstützung danken", schrieb die Sängerin und Schauspielerin am Montag auf Instagram.

Pause

Im September hatte Gomez angekündigt, sich für eine gewisse Zeit abzumelden. Sie sei dankbar für die Möglichkeit, sich zurücknehmen und ihr Leben "im Hier und Jetzt" leben zu können, hatte sie gesagt. Die Schauspielerin ("Die Zauberer vom Waverly Place") hatte sich schon zuvor einmal aus der Öffentlichkeit zurückgezogen, weil sie sich wegen der Autoimmunerkrankung Lupus einer Nierentransplantation unterziehen musste.
 

Kraft

Nun hat sie offenbar Kraft getankt: "Das vergangene Jahr war definitiv ein Jahr der Selbstreflexion, der Herausforderungen und des Wachstums", stellt die 26-Jährige jetzt fest. "Es sind immer diese Herausforderungen, die dir selbst zeigen, wer du bist und was du zu überwinden imstande bist."
 
