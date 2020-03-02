Sonderthema:

02. März 2020 12:13

Shannen Doherty: So kämpft sie gegen den Krebs

Shannen Doherty: So kämpft sie gegen den Krebs

Unlängst wurde bekannt, dass Doherty wieder unter der Krankheit leidet.
US-Schauspielerin Shannen Doherty hat sich bei ihren Freunden für ihre Unterstützung beim erneuten Kampf gegen ihre Krebs-Erkrankung bedankt. "Es ist nicht immer leicht", schrieb die 48-Jährige ("Charmed - Zauberhafte Hexen", "Beverly Hills, 90210") bei Instagram. Es gibt Tage, an denen sei sie niedergeschlagen oder einfach faul. "Doch mit der Hilfe meiner Freunde boxe ich mich durch."
 
 
 
Ihre Freundinnen und Freunde gingen mit ihr wandern oder zeigten ihr neue gesunde Rezepte. "Es war eine produktive Woche. Ich fühle mich besser."

Doherty: Krebs zurück

Anfang Februar war bekannt geworden, dass Doherty nach einer zwischenzeitlichen Besserung erneut gegen Brustkrebs kämpft. "Mein Krebs ist zurück, und deshalb bin ich hier", sagte Doherty in einem vom US-Sender ABC ausgestrahlten Interview. Bei Doherty war 2015 Brustkrebs diagnostiziert worden. Seitdem hatte sie sich immer wieder öffentlich zu ihren Kampf gegen die Krankheit geäußert. Zuletzt war sie unter anderem in der TV-Neuauflage der 90er-Jahre-Kultserie "Beverly Hills, 90210" zu sehen.
 
