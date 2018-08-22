für ihre Rede bei den MTV Video Music Awards, in der sie an die kürzlich gestorbene Soulsängerin Aretha Franklin erinnert hatte. Sie sei gebeten worden, bei der Gala in der Nacht zum Dienstag kurz einige Anekdoten vorzutragen, die sie mit Franklin verbinden - es sei nicht ihre Absicht gewesen, eine Hommage auf die "Queen of Soul" zu halten, schrieb Madonna auf Instagram. Madonna rechtfertigt sichbei den MTV Video Music Awards, in der sie an die kürzlich gestorbene Soulsängerin Aretha Franklin erinnert hatte. Sie sei gebeten worden, bei der Gala in der Nacht zum Dienstag kurz einige Anekdoten vorzutragen, die sie mit Franklin verbinden - es sei nicht ihre Absicht gewesen, eine Hommage auf die "Queen of Soul" zu halten, schrieb Madonna auf Instagram.

Schnelles Urteil

Die Musikerin hatte für ihre Rede zunächst Applaus aus dem Publikum bekommen, sah sich dann jedoch in den sozialen Netzwerken dem Vorwurf ausgesetzt, sie habe zu wenig über Franklin und zu viel über sich selbst gesprochen. Eine angemessene Würdigung Franklins sei innerhalb von zwei Minuten "mit all dem Lärm und Glitzer einer Preisverleihung" ohnehin nicht möglich gewesen, betonte Madonna. "Ich hätte ihr in diesem Kontext oder dieser Umgebung niemals gerecht werden können." Über die Kritik zeigte sie sich dementsprechend verärgert: "Leider haben die meisten Menschen kurze Aufmerksamkeitsspannen und urteilen so schnell."