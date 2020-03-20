20. März 2020 22:00
Star-Appelle fürs Daheimbleiben
Aktion. 2014 gab’s die Ice Bucket Challenge für die ALS-Hilfe, 2016 folgte die Mannequin Challenge und jetzt setzt die ganze Welt mit #IStayHomeFor (dt.: ich bleibe daheim für …) ein wichtiges Zeichen: In Zeiten der Corona-Krise rettet das Daheimbleiben und der Verzicht auf soziale Kontakte viele Leben.
Auftakt. Initiiert von Schauspieler Kevin Bacon (61, Footloose), der am Donnerstag mit einem witzigen Schweine-Kreideboard den Internet-Aufruf zum Daheimbleiben für seine Gattin Kyra Sedgwick startete und dazu sechs Promis wie Elton John und Jimmy Fallon einlud, folgen ihn nun die Granden aus Pop, Hollywood und auch die Top-Sportler.
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham - but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
Beckham, Lovato und & Co folgen Kevin Bacons Idee
David Beckham bleibt, wie er auf Facebook zeigt, für Gattin Victoria und seine Kinder daheim, Elton John für Ehemann David Furnish und seine Söhne Zachary und Levy. Demi Lovato für die Eltern, die Nachbarn und ihre Gesundheit. „Es geschehen gerade viele schlimme Dinge auf dieser Welt, aber es gibt nur eines, das wirklich wichtig ist: Lass uns die Liebe verbreiten“, schreibt sie und lädt u. a. Miley Cyrus oder Ariana Grande zum Nachmachen ein. Auch Ed Sheeran oder Sharon Stone wurden von ihren Promi-Freunden bereits eingeladen.
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health ???? Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! ???? I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!
Isolation. Zeit für die coole Aktion hätten die meisten VIPs ohnedies: Fast alle Top-Stars von Robbie Williams über P!nk bis Jennifer Lopez befinden sich aktuell in freiwilliger Selbst-Isolation.
