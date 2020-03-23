Sonderthema:

23. März 2020 08:55

Stiller, DeNiro und Co: Stars gegen Corona!

Dringender Appell

© Getty

Stiller, DeNiro und Co: Stars gegen Corona!

Die Hollywod-Legenden haben sich für Aufklärungs-Videos zusammengetan.
Hollywood-Komiker Ben Stiller (54, "Zoolander"), Danny DeVito (75, "Jumanji: The Next Level") und Robert De Niro (76, "The Irishman") wenden sich mit Witz und einem dringlichen Appell in der Corona-Krise an die Bürger des stark betroffenen US-Staates New York. "Wir müssen alle zu Hause bleiben und die Ausbreitung des Virus stoppen", sagt De Niro mit ernster Stimme in dem am Sonntag veröffentlichten Video.
 

DeVito: Appell an alle

 
"Ich beobachte euch", setzt der Oscar-Preisträger mit finsterem Blick drauf. "Von ganzem Herzen flehe ich euch alle in New York an, bleibt zu Hause", spricht DeVito mit grauem Dreitagebart direkt in die Kamera. Der Star appelliert vor allem an junge Menschen. "Ihr könnt alte Leute anstecken und bevor wir uns versehen, bin ich weg!", sagt DeVito mit einem Augenrollen.
 
 

Mahnung von Stiller

 
"Denkt an die alten Leute", mahnt Stiller in seiner Videobotschaft und empfiehlt jungen Leuten Lesen, Filme schauen oder neue Hobbys auszuprobieren. Er selber hätte nun endlich Zeit für "Kreissägen-Kunst", sagt Stiller. Dabei hantiert er mit gespieltem Ernst mit einer großen Säge und einem Stück Holz.
 
 
 

Große Aktion

 
Der Gouverneur von New York, Andrew Cuomo, hat die Stars unter dem Hashtag #NewYorkStateStrongerTogether für die Aktion gewinnen können. Der Staat liegt in der Zahl der registrierten Infektionen mit dem Erreger Sars-CoV-2 in den USA an erster Stelle. Bis Sonntagabend wurden in New York über 15 000 Fälle bekannt.
