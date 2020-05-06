06. Mai 2020 16:02
© Getty Images
Süßes Video zeigt Archies ersten Geburtstag
Los Angeles. Zum ersten Geburtstag ihres Sohnes Archie haben Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) am Mittwoch ein Video veröffentlicht. Darauf ist zu sehen, wie Meghan ihrem strahlenden Sohn aus dem beliebten Kinderbuch "Duck! Rabbit!" vorliest. In der Geschichte geht es um eine optische Illusion: eine Figur stellt sowohl einen Hasen als auch eine Ente dar.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
