Superstar P!ink mit Corona infiziert

US-Sängerin Pink hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Dies gab die zweifache Mutter am Freitagabend (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bekannt. Vor zwei Wochen hätten sie und ihr dreijähriger Sohn Jameson Anzeichen der Krankheit gehabt. Glücklicherweise hätte ihr Arzt einen Test besorgen können, der bei ihr positiv ausfiel. Die Familie habe sich zwei Wochen isoliert, alle seien nun gesund, schrieb Pink.

Die Sängerin übte scharfe Kritik an Washington, nicht schnell und umfassend für Tests gesorgt zu haben. "Wir müssten Test kostenlos und breitflächig ermöglichen, um unsere Kinder, Familien, Freunde und Gemeinden zu schützen", fordert der Star. Sie werde eine Million Dollar für das Gesundheitswesen spenden - zu gleichen Teilen für eine Klinik in Philadelphia, an der ihre Mutter 18 Jahre lang arbeitete, und für eine Krisenkasse der Stadt Los Angeles. Pink dankte den "Helden" im Gesundheitswesen und ermahnte ihre Fans: "Bitte bleibt Zuhause".