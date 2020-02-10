Sonderthema:

10. Februar 2020 23:58

Trauer: Kinder-Star ist gestorben

Raphaël Coleman (†25)

© Getty Images

Trauer: Kinder-Star ist gestorben

Der mit seiner Rolle im Film 'Nanny McPhee' als Kind berühmt gewordene Schauspieler Raphaël Coleman (†25) ist tot.

Raphaël Coleman (†25) wurde als Kind in seiner Rolle als "Eric Brown" im Film "Nanny McPhee" weltberühmt. Am 6. Februar starb er ganz plötzlich nach einem Jogging-Lauf, wie sein Stiefvater Carsten Jensen auf Facebook mitteilte.  

Seine Mutter, Liz Jensen nimmt auf Twitter Abschied: "Ruhe in Frieden, mein geliebter Sohn, Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. Er starb, während er das tat, was er liebte, während er für den nobelsten aller Zwecke im Einsatz war. Seine Familie könnte stolzer nicht sein. Lasst uns all das feiern, was er in seinem kurzen Leben erreicht hat und seine Hinterlassenschaft würdigen."

Raphaël Coleman nahm unter dem Namen Iggy Fox an Demonstrationen teil und kümmerte sich um die Social-Media-Aktivitäten der Gruppe "Extinction Rebellion".
 
In einem anderen Tweet, der die Mutter mit ihrem geliebten Sohn bei einer Demo zeigt, schreibt sie: "Er wusste, dass wir alle schon längst im Himmel sind, genau hier auf der Erde."
 

 

