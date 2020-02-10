10. Februar 2020 23:58
Trauer: Kinder-Star ist gestorben
Raphaël Coleman (†25) wurde als Kind in seiner Rolle als "Eric Brown" im Film "Nanny McPhee" weltberühmt. Am 6. Februar starb er ganz plötzlich nach einem Jogging-Lauf, wie sein Stiefvater Carsten Jensen auf Facebook mitteilte.
Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG
#ExtinctionRebellion’s October Uprising, Trafalgar Square. RIP Iggy Fox, aka Raphael Coleman. He knew that we are all already in Heaven, right here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/V2cgJLneyH— Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 8, 2020
