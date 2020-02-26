Sonderthema:

26. Februar 2020 11:04

Vergewaltigungs-Drama um Popstar Duffy

Traurige Details

© Getty Images

Vergewaltigungs-Drama um Popstar Duffy

Posten Sie (0)
Jahrelang war sie aus der Öffentlichkeit verschwunden: Nun klärt Duffy auf, warum.
Die walisische Pop-Sängerin Duffy war jahrelang aus der Öffentlichkeit verschwunden - nun hat sie eine Vergewaltigung als Grund für ihren Rückzug öffentlich gemacht. Sie sei "vergewaltigt, unter Drogen gesetzt und für mehrere Tage gefangen gehalten" worden, schrieb die 35-Jährige am Dienstag im Online-Dienst Instagram. "Es geht mir gut und ich bin nun in Sicherheit", fügte sie hinzu.
 
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x  Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

Ein von @ duffy geteilter Beitrag am

 
Die Genesung habe aber "einige Zeit" gebraucht. Die für ihr Debüt-Album "Rockferry" gefeierte Pop-Sängerin hatte 2011 ihren vorläufigen Rückzug aus der Öffentlichkeit erklärt. In einer emotionalen Botschaft an ihre Fans schrieb Duffy nun bei Instagram, sie habe der Welt nicht zeigen wollen, wie traurig sie nach der Gewalterfahrung gewesen sei. "Ich habe mich gefragt, wie ich von Herzen singen kann, wenn mein Herz gebrochen ist." Allmählich habe sie jedoch Trost gefunden. Heute fühle sie wieder "die Sonne im Herzen".

Duffy wird Interview veröffentlichen

Duffy kündigte an, in den kommenden Wochen ein Interview über ihre Gewalterfahrung zu veröffentlichen. Auch Fragen ihrer Fans wolle sie darin beantworten.
 
 Für ihre Platte "Rockferry" hatte Duffy, die mit bürgerlichem Namen Aimee Anne Duffy heißt, im Jahr 2008 den begehrten Grammy für das beste Album erhalten. 2009 gewann sie zudem drei Brit Awards.
 
 
 
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Wetterprognose für heute

Gasleck: Katy Perry kollabiert am Set!

Straßenschlachten in Neu-Delhi: Angriff auf Moschee

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 11

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Mittwoch (26.2.)

Wetterprognose für heute
Sorge um Star

Gasleck: Katy Perry kollabiert am Set!
Gewalt & Tote bei Protesten

Straßenschlachten in Neu-Delhi: Angriff auf Moschee
Virologin im Interview

Coronavirus: Expertin über Schutzmaßnahmen
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
 

Verona-Pooth im Interview
 

Madonna Beauty Day: Jenny Magin im Interview
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show

Top Gelesen 1 / 8

Mega-Schock

Katy Perry bricht vor laufender Kamera zusammen

1
Für Wr. Städtische

Seiler & Speer als Werbestars

2
Eilish mit »Bond«-Hit nur auf Platz 2

Nach Boykott: Gzuz wieder top

3
Trauerfeier im Staples Center

Emotionaler Abschied von Kobe

4
Schnipp, schnapp

Topmodel: Bittere Tränen beim Umstyling

5
Teenager werden Mütter

TWM-Marcell lässt Bombe platzen: Kind Nummer 6?

6
Schon geschieden

Boris und Lilly Becker sind bereits geschieden

7
Traurige Details

Vergewaltigungs-Drama um Popstar Duffy

8

Mehr leute-News

Teenager werden Mütter

TWM-Marcell lässt Bombe platzen: Kind Nummer 6?

Noch mal Vater? Kriminelle Verwicklungen? ATV-Star Marcell gibt überraschende Infos preis... 
Schnipp, schnapp

Topmodel: Bittere Tränen beim Umstyling

Krasse Veränderungen und Heidi Klum flötet: 'Das Umstyling ist mein Lieblingstag!'
Mega-Schock

Katy Perry bricht vor laufender Kamera zusammen

Der Superstar bricht  wegen eines Gaslecks plötzlich zusammen.
'Wegen Hautkrebs in Behandlung'

Krebs-Schock um Richard Lugner

Nach seinem Prostata-Leiden erlitt Richard Lugner jetzt einen Rückschlag.
Fesch

Michelle Hunziker posiert als Bikini-Bondgirl

Für diese Fotostrecke posierte Michelle Hunziker als Bondgirl.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!