29. Mai 2020 12:10
Victoria's Secret Engel Romee Strijd ist schwanger
Romee Strijd ist schwanger - diese frohe Botschaft verkündete das Model auf Instagram. In einem sehr emotionalen Posting erzählt sie auch, wie schwer der Weg dorthin war, denn vor zwei Jahren sei bei ihr das Polyzystische Ovarialsyndrom (kurz PCO) - eine Hormonstörung, die Unfruchtbarkeit mit sich bringen kann - diagnostiziert worden.
So schreibt sie, dass ihre Periode bereits vor sieben Jahren ausgesetzt habe und sie große Angst davor hatte, niemals Mutter werden zu können. "Mir wurde gesagt, dass es für mich schwieriger sein wird, auf normalem Weg schwanger zu werden, da mein Körper konstant unter Stress steht", so Strijd.
Nachdem sie aufgehört hatte, sich unter Druck zu setzen und ihre Lebensweise änderte, habe ihre Periode wieder eingesetzt, erzählt das Model in ihrem Posting.
WE’RE HAVING A BABY ???? 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much ????
