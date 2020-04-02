Sonderthema:

Friseur packt aus: So ist Meghan wirklich

Intime Details

 

Friseur packt aus: So ist Meghan wirklich

Weil Meghan nun kein Royal mehr ist, dürfen Angestellte Details ausplaudern.
Kein Maulkorb mehr fürs Personal: Harry und Meghan haben seit dem Megxit Anfang April keine royalen Pflichten und Privilegien mehr. Sie bauen sich ein neues Leben in den USA auf, wollen sich auf die Familie konzentrieren und ihre Arbeit für (eigene) karitative Organisationen weiterführen.
 

Meghan: Figaro schwärmt

 
Der Schritt zum Megxit bedeutet auch, dass Harry und Meghan nicht mehr denselben Schutz genießen, wie der Rest der Royals. Dazu zählen auch die Äußerungen von Angestellten. Jetzt hat sich jener Friseur und Stylist gemeldet, der viel mit Meghan während ihrer Zeit als Royal arbeitete. George Northwood hat mit der Herzogin auch den ikonischen „Messy Bun“, jene lockere Hochsteckfrisur die sie auch bei der Hochzeit trug, kreierte.
 

Meghans „Messy Bun“

 
Northwood sagte der Vogue dazu, dass Meghan eine Frisur haben wollte, so, „dass ihr Haar dem royalen Protokoll entspricht und gleichzeitig modern wirkt. Es sollte hochgesteckt sein, aber nicht zu formell. Es sollte raffinierte Unvollkommenheit präsentieren, denn genau das entspricht dem Wesen der Herzogin".
 
