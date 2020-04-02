Sonderthema:

02. April 2020 10:42

Frisör packt aus: So ist Meghan wirklich

Intime Details

 

Frisör packt aus: So ist Meghan wirklich

Posten Sie (0)
Weil Meghan nun kein Royal mehr ist, dürfen Angestellte Details ausplaudern.
Kein Maulkorb mehr fürs Personal: Harry und Meghan haben seit dem Megxit Anfang April keine royalen Pflichten und Privilegien mehr. Sie bauen sich ein neues Leben in den USA auf, wollen sich auf die Familie konzentrieren und ihre Arbeit für (eigene) karitative Organisationen weiterführen.
 

Meghan: Figaro schwärmt

 
Der Schritt zum Megxit bedeutet auch, dass Harry und Meghan nicht mehr denselben Schutz genießen, wie der Rest der Royals. Dazu zählen auch die Äußerungen von Angestellten. Jetzt hat sich jener Friseur und Stylist gemeldet, der viel mit Meghan während ihrer Zeit als Royal arbeitete. George Northwood hat mit der Herzogin auch den ikonischen „Messy Bun“, jene lockere Hochsteckfrisur die sie auch bei der Hochzeit trug, kreierte.
 

Meghans „Messy Bun“

 
Northwood sagte der Vogue dazu, dass Meghan eine Frisur haben wollte, so, „dass ihr Haar dem royalen Protokoll entspricht und gleichzeitig modern wirkt. Es sollte hochgesteckt sein, aber nicht zu formell. Es sollte raffinierte Unvollkommenheit präsentieren, denn genau das entspricht dem Wesen der Herzogin".
 
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Kickl fordert "Strategiewechsel" der Regierung

Trotz Quarantäne mit Freunden trinken? So geht's!

Bürgermeister Ludwig über Corona-Situation

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 11

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Coronavirus

Kickl fordert "Strategiewechsel" der Regierung
Wo ein Wille ist...

Trotz Quarantäne mit Freunden trinken? So geht's!
Wien

Bürgermeister Ludwig über Corona-Situation
Steckte Lorena (27) ihn an?

Corona-Panik: Arzt ermordet seine Freundin
Heimstudium

Mathe-Trainer: Das digitale Schulbuch
Coronavirus

Jani Newrkla im Alter von 74 Jahren gestorben
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
 

Spektakuläres Video zeigt Auswirkungen auf Flug-Stopp
 

Polizei bedankt sich bei den Bürgern
 

Bewegend! Bürger applaudieren Helden der Corona-Krise

Top Gelesen 1 / 10

Wut-Video

Tobias Moretti: 'Als wäre das Virus in Tirol entstanden'

1
Wurde 76 Jahre alt

Coronavirus: Star-Wars-Schauspieler Andrew Jack ist tot

2
"Oh my darling quarantine"

Austropop-Legende mit Corona-Song

3
Implantate

Chrissy Teigen bereut Brust-OP

4
Klare Worte

Heidi Klum über Ex Seal: Manchmal ist es schwer

5
Intime Details

Frisör packt aus: So ist Meghan wirklich

6
Erster Auftritt nach Covid-19-Erkrankung

Prinz Charles: 'Auf bessere Zeiten freuen'

7
Süßer Papa

Robbie gibt Flascherl

8
Können Magie gebrauchen

J.K. Rowling schenkt Fans Harry-Potter-Seite

9
Mit 85 Jahren

Corona: Jazz-Star Ellis Marsalis gestorben

10

Mehr leute-News

Bestätigung

Wrabetz: "Dancing Stars erst im Herbst"

TV-Beauty Silvia Schneider, Dragqueen Tamara Mascara, ESC-Star Cesár Sampson, Ex-Skirennläuferin Michaela Kirchgasser und die restlichen Kandidaten nützen die Zeit, um daheim zu üben.
Zum Geburtstag

Lugner schenkt "Zebra" Brust-OP

Heute feiert Lugners „Zebra“ Geburtstag. Zur Feier des Tages gibt es Pizza – per Bote.
Ex-Herzogin hat viele neue Projekte

Leben nach den Royals: Meghans "Businessplan"

Die 38-Jährige arbeitet eifrig an neuen Projekten.
Immer mehr Stars haben das Virus

Corona-positiv: Von Prinz Charles bis zum Bond-Girl

Immer mehr aus den Reihen der Society erkranken inzwischen am Corona-Virus.
Aufreger

Corona-Chaos bei "Let’s Dance"

Die RTL-Tanzshow steht inzwischen heftig im Kreuzfeuer der Kritik.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!