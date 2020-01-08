08. Jänner 2020 19:45
Harry und Meghan treten von royalen Pflichten zurück
London. Prinz Harry und seine Ehefrau Meghan wollen sich laut eigener Aussage von den Verpflichtungen der britischen Königsfamilie zurückziehen und "finanziell unabhängig werden". In einem Instagram-Post erklären die "Sussex-Royals" ihre Entscheidung: "Nach vielen Monaten an Reflexion und internen Diskussionen haben wir uns dazu entschieden, dass wir dieses Jahr eine neue Rolle in dieser Institution einnehmen wollen. Wir möchten unsere royalen Pflichten zurücklegen und finanziell unabhängig werden. Wir werden dabei jedoch weiterhin die Queen vollständig unterstützen."
"Wollen arbeiten um finanziell unabhängig zu werden"
Die beiden Royals deuten an, dass sie vermehrt Zeit in Nordamerika verbringen wollen: "Wir wollen als ranghohe Mitglieder der Königsfamilie zurücktreten und arbeiten, um finanziell unabhängig zu werden", erklärte das Paar am Mittwoch in einer vom Buckingham-Palast verbreiteten Erklärung. Außerdem kündigten die beiden Royals an, dass sie künftig einen größeren Teil des Jahres in Nordamerika verbringen wollen – Um ihrem Sohn ein Aufwachsen abseits der royalen Traditionen zu ermöglichen.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Näheres in Kürze....
