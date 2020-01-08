Sonderthema:

08. Jänner 2020 19:45

Harry und Meghan treten von royalen Pflichten zurück

Näheres in Kürze...

© Getty Images

Harry und Meghan treten von royalen Pflichten zurück

Posten Sie (0)
Näheres in Kürze...

London. Prinz Harry und seine Ehefrau Meghan wollen sich laut eigener Aussage von den Verpflichtungen der britischen Königsfamilie zurückziehen und "finanziell unabhängig werden". In einem Instagram-Post erklären die "Sussex-Royals" ihre Entscheidung: "Nach vielen Monaten an Reflexion und internen Diskussionen haben wir uns dazu entschieden, dass wir dieses Jahr eine neue Rolle in dieser Institution einnehmen wollen. Wir möchten unsere royalen Pflichten zurücklegen und finanziell unabhängig werden. Wir werden dabei jedoch weiterhin die Queen vollständig unterstützen."

"Wollen arbeiten um finanziell unabhängig zu werden"

Die beiden Royals deuten an, dass sie vermehrt Zeit in Nordamerika verbringen wollen:  "Wir wollen als ranghohe Mitglieder der Königsfamilie zurücktreten und arbeiten, um finanziell unabhängig zu werden", erklärte das Paar am Mittwoch in einer vom Buckingham-Palast verbreiteten Erklärung. Außerdem kündigten die beiden Royals an, dass sie künftig einen größeren Teil des Jahres in Nordamerika verbringen wollen – Um ihrem Sohn ein Aufwachsen abseits der royalen Traditionen zu ermöglichen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) am

 

Näheres in Kürze....

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Kälte in der Früh, Sonne am Nachmittag

Teslafahrer vergisst bei Einfahrt in Garage auf die Autotüre

Känguru umarmt Lebensretterin in Nationalpark

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 11

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Wetter

Kälte in der Früh, Sonne am Nachmittag
Autsch!

Teslafahrer vergisst bei Einfahrt in Garage auf die Autotüre
Herzerwärmend

Känguru umarmt Lebensretterin in Nationalpark
Droht ein neuer Weltkrieg?

Iran schoss Raketen auf Militärbasen mit US-Truppen im Irak
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
Heiße Strand-Show

Sylvie Meis zeigt ihren Knack-Po im Mini-Bikini
Rakete im Hintern

Böller in Po gezündet: Das schmerzhafte Resultat
Silvester-Party:

Sydney feiert trotz Buschbränden
 

Kurz gibt Statement zu den Koalitionsverhandlungen
 

Kogler mit seinem Statement zu den Koalitionsverhandlungen

Top Gelesen 1 / 10

Offiziell verliebt

Mark Forster & Lena Meyer-Landrut sind ein Paar

1
Rasant!

Wendler Freundin Laura im Playboy: 'Alles an mir ist echt'

2
"Kanzlerin Conchita"

Keszler "droht" mit Conchita-Partei

3
Erotische Bilder

Wendler-Freundin Laura: 1. Bild vom "Playboy"-Shooting

4
Wird es gecancelt?

Politiker & Ex-Könige fordern: Aus für das Dschungelcamp

5
Einiges unecht

Aufgedeckt! So wird geschummelt im Dschungelcamp

6
1. Worte

Alaba: Süßer Baby-Talk

7
 

Aktrice Chloe Sevigny: Erstes Kind mit 45 Jahren

8
Spendenaufruf in Video

Brände in Australien: Emotionale Rede von Charles

9
Buschfeuer & co.

Ekel-Promis zittern vor Dschungel-Camp

10

Mehr leute-News

Offiziell verliebt

Mark Forster & Lena Meyer-Landrut sind ein Paar

Aus Kollegen wurde Paar: Mark Forster & Lena Meyer-Landrut sind schwer verliebt.
Wird es gecancelt?

Politiker & Ex-Könige fordern: Aus für das Dschungelcamp

In die Australische Feuerkatastrophe passt keine Spaßsendung, so der Tenor.
Einiges unecht

Aufgedeckt! So wird geschummelt im Dschungelcamp

Fake-Alarm im Dschungelcamp - nicht alles ist, wie es scheint.
Erotische Bilder

Wendler-Freundin Laura: 1. Bild vom "Playboy"-Shooting

So war das ausgezogene Shooting für die Geliebte von Michael Wendler.
Spendenaufruf in Video

Brände in Australien: Emotionale Rede von Charles

Britischer Thronfolger Prinz Charles zieht vor Feuerwehrleuten den Hut.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!