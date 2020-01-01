Sonderthema:

01. Jänner 2020

Harry und Meghan zeigen neue Familienfotos

Neujahrswünsche

Die neuen Fotos zeigen Archies Geburt, seiner Taufe und die  Reise der jungen Familie ins südliche Afrika im 
Ein strahlender Harry mit Baby Archie im Arm, beide gut in Winterkleidung eingepackt: Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) haben zum neuen Jahr eine Fotoserie mit Bildern aus 2019 auf ihrem Instagram-Account geteilt. Beispielsweise von Archies Geburt im Mai, seiner Taufe und der Reise der jungen Familie ins südliche Afrika im Herbst.
 
 
Höhepunkt ist das Vater-Sohn-Foto mit Wasser und sanften Hügeln im Hintergrund. "Wir wünschen euch allen ein sehr frohes neues Jahr und danken für eure anhaltende Unterstützung!", schrieb das royale Paar dazu.
 
Harry und Meghan hatten sich Ende des Jahres in einen mehrwöchigen Familienurlaub nach Kanada verabschiedet, wo Meghan sieben Jahre lang gelebt und für die US-Serie "Suits" gedreht hatte. Weihnachten feierten sie nicht wie üblich bei Queen Elizabeth II. auf dem Landsitz Sandringham, sondern verbrachten das Fest stattdessen mit Meghans Mutter Doria Ragland.
