07. März 2020 11:53

Meghan besucht heimlich ein Theater

In London

Meghan besucht heimlich ein Theater

Herzogin ließ sich jüngste Entwicklungen im Bereich der Virtual-Reality-Technologie zeigen.
Die britische Herzogin Meghan (38) hat dem National Theatre in London heimlich einen Besuch abgestattet. Sie ließ sich dort in einem Studio jüngste Entwicklungen im Bereich der Virtual-Reality-Technologie zeigen, die neue Formen des emotionalen Geschichtenerzählens ermöglicht. Die frühere US-Schauspielerin ("Suits") ist Schirmherrin des Theaters.
 
 Der Besuch fand bereits am Donnerstag statt, wie aus einem Instagram-Beitrag des Paares hervorgeht. Ende März wollen Harry (35) und Meghan ihre royalen Verpflichtungen aufgeben. Noch bis Montag absolvieren sie in London private und offizielle Termine. An diesem Samstagabend wollten sie an einer Musikveranstaltung der königlichen Marine in der Londoner Royal Albert Hall teilnehmen.
 
